Taylor Frankie Paul PREGNANT While Filming Upcoming ‘The Bachelorette’ and …

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives poses two big questions ahead of Season 4.

Is Taylor Frankie Paul pregnant?

And is she going to be the first pregnant Bachelorette in franchise history?

This mess is so on-brand for her.

Season 4 of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ is almost here

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is coming up on March 12.

Then, a week and a half later, The Bachelorette launches its new season on March 22.

Taylor Frankie Paul has a starring role on both.

In real time, we know that production on her season of ABC’s long-running reality romance has already wrapped.

But the recent teaser trailer for TSLoMW has fans wondering if her suitors are in for a surprise.

The brief teaser trailer for Season 4 shows a distressed Taylor Frankie Paul crying and expressing anger over the phone while wearing a baggy ensemble.

“I hate all of you because you all knew,” she says in distress.

We do not know to whom she is speaking, of course.

However, we see Jessi Ngatikaura as she asks if Taylor is going to be the “first pregnant Bachelorette.”

Wait, what?

Is she pregnant?

The teaser trailer does its work well — creating questions and not answering them.

It makes it clear that Taylor Frankie Paul is still part of the cast.

(Some fans had wondered if she’d be leaving the show, after all)

But we don’t even get a definitive answer about whether she is pregnant — let alone to any follow-up questions.

There’s one thing that does seem clear, however.

The discussion of whatever is going on with Taylor is going to be a factor on Season 4.

That could mean that there is a rumor that she is pregnant.

But it could also mean that there is a discussion of her relationship status, or even that she is sick and trying to identify symptoms.

If you can think of a reason for why someone might speculate about a pregnancy, then it’s a possibility here.

As for the “first pregnant Bachelorette” line … Jessi knew that she was on camera. No matter the context of the question, she was dramatic by choice.

There is not currently any reason to believe that she’s expecting

Taylor is no stranger to drama. She is no stranger to pregnancy.

But while there’s no telling with her, she’s probably not the first-ever pregnant Bachelorette? That sounds like its own season.

(It also sounds like something that would have leaked)

There are claims (often posted to Meta sites, like Facebook) claiming that Taylor “blew up” production when The Bachelorette learned that she was pregnant in the middle of filming.

But there’s no reason to believe that. In fact, there’s no evidence to suggest that Taylor is actually pregnant — just that people may have been spreading a rumor that she was.