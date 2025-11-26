Jordan & Jessi Ngatikaura Address Affair, Alleged Emotional Abuse in Uncomfortable …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jordan and Jessi Ngatikaura have had some serious issues in their relationship.

Much of their time on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 involved the fractures in their relationship.

Then, of course, there was what went down with Jessi and Marciano.

Jordan’s speaking about his wife’s affair, his own behavior, and then even more about his wife’s affair.

Jessi Ngatikaura and husband Jordan Ngatikaura have plenty of room between them on this sofa. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jordan and Jessi Ngatikaura are still processing a lot

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives viewers are all too aware that Jessi Ngatikaura and Marciano Brunette hooked up.

In 2024, they were both on Vanderpump Villa.

There, the two shared a kiss.

After the fact, Jessi and Marciano continued their entanglement by texting each other.

However, she has adamantly denied ever having sex with him. There was kissing and clearly an emotional and verbal affair, but she says that that’s it.

On ‘The Viall Files,’ Jordan Ngatikaura didn’t seem to make a lot of personal progress. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The affair was not the only issue in the Ngatikaura marriage.

In fact, it may have simply been the result of other problems.

Jessi has accused Jordan of emotional abuse.

That was a big deal during Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. It’s also a big deal in a marriage. You need to be nice to your partner.

They share 5-year-old Jagger and 2-year-old Jovi. But having children doesn’t keep a marriage strong or healthy — it just makes having a non-toxic relationship more important.

Now, Jordan is speaking publicly — about all of it

On the Wednesday, November 26 episode of The Viall Files, Jordan Ngatikaura discussed Jessi and her affair.

Speaking to podcast host Nick Viall, he made it clear that he has a lot of complex feelings about his wife, his own behavior, and his new role as a “social media personality” alongside Jessi.

“My plan is just to focus on my family,” Jordan emphasized.

“All these people online can chirp all day,” he added dismissively.

“There’s going to be people that hate me and there’s gonna be people that hate her,” Jordan acknowledged. “There’s going to be a really big broad spectrum of what people think about what they’ve been able to see.”

Are Jessi Ngatikaura and Jordan Ngatikaura going to make it as a couple? Should they? (Image Credit: YouTube)

“I think the best thing that I can do in that instead of being pissed off,” Jordan suggested, “it’s to remember that that’s in the past.”

He affirmed: “What we’re doing now is what matters and turning into one another and not away from one another.”

Jordan admitted that it felt “really eye-opening” to watch his own behavior play back for him on television.

This is not an uncommon statement to hear from new reality TV personalities. (Anyone else thinking of Emily Simpson and her husband Shane after their first season on RHOC?)

Yes, reality television can drive couples apart. But it can also provide a mirror through which a person can see their own toxic behavior.

Jordan Ngatikaura sits on the ‘The Viall Files’ couch. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The interview was interesting, but didn’t really go anywhere

Interestingly, Jordan Ngatikaura did acknowledge that Jessi and Marciano likely never would have locked lips if he had made different choices.

However, he also continued to bring up the affair throughout the podcast episode.

One can only guess who Jessi felt. Certainly, Nick seemed irritated. Harping upon your partner’s mistake to deflect from a conversation about your own is a not a good look.

Seeing the way that Jordan bristled when Jessi described how her social media and reality TV work has provided for her family, it became clear that Jordan is still reeling from not having his former job.

If Jordan chooses, he can work on himself and fix himself. It might not be too late for the Ngatikaura marriage. It probably should be, though.