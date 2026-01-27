Sydney Sweeney Posts Thirst Traps to Promote New (And Surprisingly Affordable!) Lingerie …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sydney Sweeney is a woman of the people.

She proved that today by giving the people exactly what they want — namely, sultry thirst traps and affordable undergarments.

Yes, in what might be the most obvious business move of all time, Sydney has launched her own lingerie brand.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Housemaid” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

And she marked the occasion by modeling her wares on Instagram.

Describing their business model in a press release, Sydney and her partners explained that they were honoring “Our four SYRNs: Seductress, Romantic, Playful and Comfy.”

We’re assuming the brand name is pronounced “siren,” and we’re not sure why the first persona is a noun and the rest are adjectives, but we think we see what Sydney is going for here.

Like Victoria’s Secret, she wants to provide her customers with clothing they can wear to the gym, to bed, and everywhere in between.

Unlike Victoria’s Secret, however, Sydney and company want to offer products to fit every budget. The press release notes that most styles will be available for less than $100.

“I was in the 6th grade with DDs. I hated the bra I had to wear,” Sydney said in today’s announcement.

“When I bought my first cute bra that actually fit, I wore it to pieces. Designing for different bodies is a huge part of SYRN.”

The press release noted that most items will be available 44 sizes, ranging from 30B to 42DDD.

SYRN products are not available yet, but as Sydney explained in her Instagram post, you’ll be able to shop her online store soon. Like, very soon. As in tomorrow.

“The secret is finally out… say hello to @syrn … This is lingerie you wear for YOU, no explanation, no apology,” Sweeney wrote.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“SYRN is coming for you on 1.28 sign up now for early access at SYRN.com there’s soo much more I can’t wait to show you.”

As for the different personas associated with the brand, Sydney had this to say:

“I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are.

“I love working on cars, I go water skiing, I’ll dress up for the red carpet then go home to snuggle my dogs. I’m not one thing, no woman is.”

Sydney Sweeney attends “The Housemaid” New York screening at 787 Seventh Ave on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sydney has been one of the most famous people on the planet for a while now.

So it makes sense that she would follow in Kim Kardashian’s footsteps and use her clout to launch a clothing line.

Who knows? Maybe Sydney is on track to become a billionaire like Kim.

Hopefully, she can skip the whole Nazi husband part of Kim’s arc.