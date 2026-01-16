Sister Wives Preview: Janelle Takes on Robyn!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Janelle Brown is standing up for herself.

In a sneak peek at the January 18 episode of Sister Wives, the veteran cast member dismissed the idea that she had a “backdoor deal” to sell Coyote Pass…the 14-acre Arizona property she, ex Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Christine Brown and Meri Brown purchased in 2018.

(As a refresher, this property finally sold in April after going untouched by the family for years.)

You’re looking at the four main cast members on Sister Wives. (TLC)

“There was no backdoor deal,” Janelle emphasized to host Sukanya Krishnan in an E! News preview of the TLC show’s One-on-One special that will air this Sunday evening.

“There wasn’t. There was no backdoor deal. We were talking about ways to get the thing done.”

Instead?

The 56-year-old went after Robyn, claiming she was the one who delayed the original sale by allegedly asking everyone to sign NDAs at the last minute.

As Janelle put it, “Robyn had thrown this big rock.”

(TLC)

In the end, although the original buyer returned to purchase the piece of land after the first deal expired, Janelle said it was an overall challenging process — made more so by Kody and Meri, who she says on this special spent “a lot of time of just no communication.”

“I would call Kody every once in a while and text Meri once in a while and say like, ‘Guys, we have a ticking clock here. This is gonna expire in 60 days,’” Janelle recounted. “And they would be like, ‘Yeah, we’re working on it.’”

She labeled it one big and annoying “waiting game.”

As you might expect, though, Robyn has a different take on what transpired.

Janelle Brown is doing all she can to recover from her son’s suicide. (TLC)

“Janelle was getting impatient,” she explained, stating that Kody had told her that he and Janelle were “talking about a backdoor deal where they sell the property out from under Meri.”

The 47-year-old said she pushed back on Janelle because she felt Meri was “in a very precarious situation” and wanted to make sure the sale was fair to everyone involved.

Coyote Pass was eventually sold for $1.5 million in early 2025… following a situation made ugly and complex because Kody is no longer in a relationship with Christine, Meri or Janelle.

According to Kody, it was very difficult to finally part ways with the property.

“I was getting frustrated enough to just sell the property,” the father of 18 said on the January 11 episode of One-on-One. “And then I’ll distribute money at my convenience.”