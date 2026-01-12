Janelle & Meri Brown AMBUSHED by Robyn to Sign NDA, ‘Sister Wives’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meri and Janelle were poised to sign off on Coyote Pass’ sale.

According to them, that’s when Robyn blindsided them — ambushing both women with an ultimatum.

She and Kody wanted an NDA to keep their lips sealed.

Meri says that she’s not going to be silenced ever again.

‘Sister Wives’ fans learned a lot from Janelle Brown during the January 2026 One-on-One. (Image Credit: TLC)

A last-minute ultimatum applies the most pressure

On Sunday, January 11, TLC aired Part One of the Sister Wives One-on-One special.

Janelle opened up about the offer that she and the others received for the infamous Flagstaff, Arizona property.

She was eager to get it over with — for a lot of reasons.

However, she revealed that there was one little unexpected surprise when it came down to accepting the sale.

Everyone had to agree, as co-owners of the land. But Robyn had a surprise ultimatum for Janelle and for Meri.

It doesn’t look like Robyn Brown likes what she’s hearing, even though she’s the one who’s talking. (Image Credit: TLC)

According to Janelle, Robyn presented her and Meri with a “confidentiality agreement.” They would have to sign an NDA in order to sell Coyote Pass.

“What is so interesting is,” Janelle remarked, “the first time around, the first written offer, Kody, Meri and I had completed the title work signatures like within a week.”

She shared: “I sent in the checks to the title company so no one would balk about paying for the fees.”

As the rest of them awaited a signature from Robyn, Janelle explained, the contract for the offer was “about to expire.”

She characterized: “Robyn pops up and says, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do it unless you guys sign this confidentiality agreement.’”

‘Sister Wives’ producers knew exactly what they were doing when they zoomed in on Kody Brown’s face like this. (Image Credit: TLC)

‘It felt like a total power play’

“Meaning that, you know, Meri couldn’t take any more action for her to get her money back,” Janelle explained.

“And,” she continued, “that we would all be confidential, like we wouldn’t talk about this agreement.”

Janelle summarized this as a “power play” from Robyn, flexing this leverage during a brief window to try to force the issue.

“So Robyn hadn’t chimed in at all the entire six weeks,” Janelle described. “And at the very end, she comes with a completed document for us to sign.”

“It felt like a total power play,” Janelle emphasized.

According to Meri Brown, she won’t let her ex-husband ‘silence’ her again. (Image Credit: TLC)

Janelle even revealed that the contract did expire. “Thank god” the buyer renewed the contract, she expressed.

Kody apparently approached her, wanting her to talk to Meri.

“It was all about silencing me. It was all about confidentiality,” Meri explained during the special. “I don’t know. They didn’t want me to talk and I could not figure out why.”

She declared: “So when they say ‘Meri was stopping it, Meri was stopping it’ — damn right I was.”

Meri affirmed: “Because I’m not going to be silenced again. I will not be silenced anymore.”

As the first one out, Christine Brown was also the first to move on — with husband David Woolley. (Image Credit: TLC)

‘I had no reason to be silenced’

“So he is blaming me and he is saying Meri’s stopping this,” Meri summarized.

She explained that this is “because I’m not going to sign a contract that tells me to be quiet with no reason.”

Meri added: “I had no reason to be silenced.”

She continued: “And I didn’t know why they kept putting that in there.”

It sounds like we might be hearing more about this mess in Part Two!