UNO Stabbing: New Jersey Man Arrested After Fight Over Family Card Game

Reading Time: 2 minutes

An Uber driver named Darrell Busby has been arrested in New Jersey.

Authorities accuse him of stabbing someone at a family party.

Somehow, the dispute allegedly arose over a game of UNO that relatives were playing.

On December 19, 2025, a family in Union County, New Jersey was having a party.

One of the party games was UNO, a card game involving colors and numbers. The card game is famously part of a couple of widely used internet memes.

There are key details missing.

However, we know that, according to the Clark Township Police Department, officers responded to a report of a “fight involving a baseball bat” shortly after midnight.

According to authorities, a fight between family members erupted over a game of UNO. They took it outside, and things became physical.

When officers arrived at the scene on Gibson Boulevard, they witnessed multiple vehicles fleeing the area.

The fight had already ended before police arrived.

However, a new 911 call showed just how bad the fight had gotten.

A civilian called in while transporting a stabbing victim to the hospital.

The victim remains unnamed, and reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.

Three days after the violence erupted, detectives identified an Uber driver named Darrell Busby as the alleged attacker behind the stabbing.

On January 5, police arrested in him Newark, New Jersey.

Authorities are holding him on assault and weapon charges.

The charges are for second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

He is scheduled for a March 4 court appearance.

Obviously, we do not know a lot about this crime.

This includes who may have started the fight, who allegedly wielded a baseball bat in the apparent brawl, and whether Busby actually stabbed anyone.

But, in general, please do not stab anyone. Also, please do not get into physical fights over card games.

Many people have a competitive drive that makes them get a little “hot under the collar” during certain games.

Know yourself. Know when you need to stop playing a game, pass on playing altogether, or work on managing your emotions.

Also, again, please do not stab anyone.