Kate Middleton Turns 44, Sends Beautiful Message About “Healing”

Kate Middleton has marked a personal occasion by penning a message for the public.

As she turns 44 years old, the Princess of Wales has completed her “Mother Nature” video series by recording a video titled “Winter.”

In the new footage, Middleton is seen walking over a bridge… dipping her hand in a stream… and looking reflective as she stands in a field.

While this is going on, the Royal Beauty is providing a voiceover reflecting on her own personal experience with healing.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she meets healthcare staff during a visit to Charing Cross Hospital in west London on January 8, 2026, to highlight the work of NHS staff and volunteers. (Photo by Isabel Infantes / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

“Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration. Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection. To discover the deepest parts of ourselves, alongside the whispers and the pulse of every living thing,” Kate’s narration begins.

As most readers likely know well, Middleton has been battling cancer and dealing with cancer treatments over the past year or so.

“I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am,” Kate, who wore a green coat and matching newsboy cap for the film, went on.

“For the rivers within us flow with ease. Fears washed away, cleanse and purify. Come to peace with our tears, and discover what it means to be alive.”

She added:

“To be at one with nature. A quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides. In memory, helping us to heal.”

Kate Middleton reacts to Prince William during a visit of the Royal Collection at Windsor Castle in Windsor west of London, on July 8, 2025, on the first day of a three-day state visit to Britain. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

This marked the second time in the past few days that Middleton has opened up about her ongoing journey.

In the caption to her post, the royal shared that her “Mother Nature” series has been “a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing.”

“There is so much we can learn from mother nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world,” she added, signing off the message with “C,” which of course stands for her first name, Catherine.

The star’s “Mother Nature” series launched in May 2025 at the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Kate Middleton meets well wishers during a visit to the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex, southeast England on July 2, 2025. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The “Summer” episode was released in August, while an “Autumn” film dropped on November 15.

Often one with nature, Kate also chose to honor Mother Nature on Mothering Sunday, the United Kingdom equivalent of Mother’s Day, in March 2025 by sharing a video featuring numerous outdoor scenes.

“Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary,” Kate said in the caption of the Instagram post.

“This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognize how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life.”