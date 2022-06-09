Rebel Wilson Comes Out: Meet My New Girlfriend!

Rebel Wilson has been doing a lot of press lately to promote her new Netflix movie Senior Year.

And if you thought the Aussie comic was giving off a glow of blissful contentment in all those interviews, you may have been onto something!

Earlier today, Wilson took to Instagram to share some happy news with her 10.6 million followers:

She's in a new relationship, and for seemingly the first time in her life, Rebel is dating a woman!

Wilson introduced her girlfriend Ramona Agruma on Thursday with the above photo.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," she captioned the pic.

"Rebel's in an amazing place and I've never seen her happier," a source close to the couple tells People magazine.

Rebel previously told the outlet that she met her new partner "through a friend," though she did not identify Ramona at that time.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," Rebel said last month.

"It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic," she added.

While she may not have been ready to come out at the time, Rebel told the magazine that she had never felt happier in a relationship.

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," Wilson said.

"There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

In November of last year, Rebel revealed that she was looking forward to a "Hot Girl Summer" (the seasons are flipped Down Under!) and "did date a few people over the summer and I had a really nice time."

She added, "I'm currently single and looking for the right person. So we'll see."

Wilson previously dated Jacob Busch, an heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune.

"From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you're looking for," she said after she and Busch parted ways.

"I haven't quite met my match just yet, but here's hoping."

Of course, time will tell if Rebel and Ramona are a permanent match, but it seems that Wilson is highly optimistic about the couple's future.

Little is known about Ramona, but we're sure Rebel will share details about her partner's age, occupation, country of origin, etc. when she sees fit.

For now, it seems that these two are just content to enjoy one another's company and see where the future takes them.

Fans are delighting in Rebel's happiness, and thousands have already taken to the comments to congratulate her on her new relationship.

We wish Rebel and Ramona all the best, and we hope they enjoy a very happy pride month!