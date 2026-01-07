Bill Hader Splits With Ali Wong Just Weeks After Alleged Nick Reiner Incident: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Comedians Bill Hader and Ali Wong have reportedly called it quits after two weeks of dating.

News of the split comes courtesy of a report from People.

A source tells the outlet that the split has been “very amicable” for both parties.

Hader and Wong split due to busy schedules, insider explains

“They are very much friends and still in touch,” says the insider.

Neither Hader nor Wong has spoken publicly about the alleged breakup.

The insider explained that the couple’s busy schedules — both are single parents with thriving careers — simply made their situation unsustainable.

“It was too difficult to make the relationship work with Ali’s upcoming stand up tour and Bill’s various film and tv projects this year,” said the insider source, adding:

“They’re focusing on their work and kids, while continuing to support and root for each other.”

Wong and Hader first started dating in 2022 before calling it quits for the first time.

They got back together in 2023 and remained a couple for over two years.

In her 2024 standup special Single Lady, Wong revealed that Hader got her number from a mutual friend after learning of her divorce.

He later texted that he had a crush on her “forever” and asked her to be his girlfriend.

We don’t know exactly when they broke up for the second time, but the split comes at a tumultuous time for Hader, who just attracted media attention last month.

Hader allegedly crossed paths with Rob and Michelle Reiner’s son ahead of murders

As you’ve likely heard by now Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and wife Michelle were found stabbed to death in their home last month.

The couple’s son, Nick Reiner, was arrested in connection with the murders, and he’s currently in jail awaiting trial.

Just hours before the murders, Nick and his parents attended a holiday party hosted by friend and neighbor Conan O’Brien.

Witnesses that say at one point in the evening, there was a tense encounter Nick and Hader.

Sources claim that Nick — who had reportedly been acting erratically all night — became upset after Bill gently chided him for interrupting a private conversation.

There appears to be no connection between that incident and Hader’s split from Wong, but making tabloid headlines twice in as many months is likely an unpleasant experience for an actor who’s endevored to keep a tight lid on his personal life throughout his lengthy career.