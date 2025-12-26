Mickey Lee Cause of Death: Big Brother Contestant Gone at 35

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Terrible news this week out of the reality television universe:

Mickey Lee, a contestant on the most recent season of the CBS reality show Big Brother, has passed away.

She was 35 years old.

(Sara Mally/CBS)

Lee’s family confirmed the death in an Instagram shared on Friday, December 26. It read as follows:

“With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening.

Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike.

“She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.”

According to various celebrity gossip outlets, Lee had been hospitalized due to multiple cardiac arrests as she battled complications from the flu.

Lee was a resident of the most recent Big Brother house for 59 days and was the final contestant to be evicted before the jury phase got underway.

She was best remembered on the CBS program for using her “HoH Interrogator” power to dethrone Rylie Jeffries as Head of Household.

She then turned around and nominated Rylie for eviction… before he won his way off of the chopping block and Jimmy Heagerty went home instead.

BIG BROTHER August 27, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Mickey Lee. Photo: CBS Â©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available. (CBS)

Lee had been in the ICU prior to her death, according to a GoFundMe created on December 22.

The event planner was from Jacksonville, Florida, but had been based in Atlanta, based on this same page.

“A vibrant, strategic, and unforgettable personality, Mickey captured the attention of fans with her energy, authenticity, and bold gameplay,” reads a section of the GoFundMe. “She brought charm and fierce competition to the Big Brother house as an event curator and creative force.”

The fundraiser continued:

“This sudden health crisis has left Mickey and her family facing enormous emotional and financial strain from mounting hospital bills to ongoing care and recovery costs.”

(CBS)

In the wake of this passing going viral, Big Brother alumni — both from season 27 and from previous editions — have begun to post their condolences on social media.

“This is absolutely horrible,” Big Brother 27’s Will Williams wrote via Instagram. “Life is so short. Mickey was an incredible spirit and a joy in the house. Prayers to her family. The big brother family will miss her dearly.”

Added Big Brother 13 winner and season 27 house guest Rachel Reilly-Villegas:

”Sorry for your loss and my prayers for your family RIP MICKEY you are missed – love to all of you.”

There was also this from Bayleigh Pelham wrote:

“This is so heartbreaking. I’m so happy she got to live out an experience of a lifetime on big brother and share her light with the world. I’m honoured to have met her for a brief moment. She was SO kind and beautiful, I was truly amazed by her light. This one hurts. Sending all my love to her family and friends.”

May Mickey Lee rest in peace.