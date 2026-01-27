Jimmy Kimmel Breaks All the Way Down Over Alex Pretti Killing

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Jimmy Kimmel could not hold himself together on Monday night.

For good reason, too.

Two day after Alex Pretti — a 37-year-old ICU nurse — was shot and killed by Border Control in Minneapolis, Kimmel delivered an passionate monologue about the future of this nation … and his own outrage over government officials’ response to Pretti’s killing labeled him a “terrorist” for no deserved reason whatsoever.

Jimmy Kimmel, winner of the Best Talk Show Award for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, speaks onstage during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 4, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

“I spent my weekend, like probably a lot of you did, looking at my phone and just feeling shocked and sick about what is happening in Minneapolis,” Kimmel began of federal agents under the Department of Homeland Security.

“… One atrocity after another being committed by this gang of this poorly trained, shamefully led, mask-wearing goons. And that is what they are. They’re goons committing vile, heartless and even criminal acts.”

The comedian was just getting started, continuing as follows:

“It’s sickening to watch, it’s frustrating to watch. It’s like we’re all being forced to play a game that has no rules. They all just make up the rules as they go along. We see these videos, in which we clearly see one of our fellow Americans executed by ICE and they won’t even admit that it was a mistake.”

Jimmy Kimmel attends the annual Keep Memory Alive “Power of Love” gala benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health honoring Kimmel at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kimmel, of course, has frequently clashed with Donald Trump.

The President even tried to get the talk show host thrown off the air a few months ago.

“Every day is a nightmare now. My wife and I have family in Minneapolis who are afraid to take their kids to school,” Kimmel went on.

“Is the plan to just keep doing this in every city that didn’t vote for Donald Trump? Does anyone on any side believe this is good leadership? We keep saying we need to find subjects we can agree on.

“Can we agree that peaceful protestors — including moms driving SUVs on their way back after dropping their 6 year old off at school, and a nurse who stepped in to protect a woman from harm — don’t deserve to be shot dead in the street by the people we are paying to protect us? Can we agree on that?”

Somehow, no. Not everyone can agree on that.

(Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty)

After the audiencrowdce applauded at the remarks, Kimmel demanded an “investigation” before calling out DHS Secretary Kristi Noem for “telling us that what we saw, we did not see.”

Elsewhere, Kimmel said Noem was “gaslighting” Americans over Pretti’s death.

“This one seems pretty open and shut to me,” Kimmheel said. “I think we can agree on this one. It’s on video. Look at it. Do your own research. And then once you do, once you form your own opinion without being told what you saw, say something. Where are the reasonable voices on the right? We don’t have to agree on everything, but come on.”

Kimmel also called for “new leaders,” before choking up as he sharing a message for the the two people who have recently been murdered by ICE agents, as well as the people of Minneapolis:

“These people who were looking out for their neighbors,” he said. “We want you to know that we are with you and you are not alone.”

Jimmy Kimmel, winner of the Outstanding Host for a Game Show Award for “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, attends the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 7, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Again, Kimmel is no fan of Trump.

But there’s VERY clear evidence of Pretti being killed by ICE agents in this case. It should not be a polarizing topic, just an infuriating one.

“Kristi Noem is telling us to accept that what we’re seeing with our eyes isn’t real. And I understand why. Her nose, face, teeth, eyes and lips aren’t real,” Kimmel added.

Growing emotional again, the host reminded viewers that Pretti was an ICU nurse, “who treated veterans, which is about as patriotic, I think, as it gets.”

He then closed with the viral footage of Pretti sharing a “final salute” for one of his patients.