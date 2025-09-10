Kendall Jenner Talks Ditching Modeling & Reality TV, Starting Dream Career

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kendall Jenner continues to be, inexplicably, the most relatable member of her famous family.

She’s a supermodel. She’s a reality star. And, obviously, her life itself is extraordinary.

But in terms of her goals and what makes her happy, she makes a lot more sense to a lot of people than any of her sisters.

Also she’s openly talking about being a “planner” and her desire to step away from modeling and reality TV to launch a new, more fulfilling career.

Speaking to the confessional camera on The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner shares her thoughts. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kendall Jenner doesn’t LOVE her life on camera

In an interview this week, Kendall Jenner spoke to Vogue that her role as a public figure is not her “biggest cup of tea.”

That applies to her career as a supermodel and to her reality TV stardom.

“I swear to God, I’m going to stop everything and just design homes,” Kendall declared. “I’m not kidding.”

During an April 2025 episode of ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner spoke to the confessional camera together. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“I love my space in LA,” Kendall emphasized. “But I also really love the simple life.”

She elaborated: “I like getting up every morning and throwing on a bathing suit or sweatpants and no makeup and just being free with my day.”

For most people, that’s any day when they don’t have to dress up for work or a similar obligation.

But Kendall’s life in the spotlight has taught her to value the moments that she has to just exist in comfort, as a person.

On a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner sits down with her famous mom to chat. (Image Credit: Hulu)

‘You know I’m a planner’

“I think about the future a lot,” Kendall Jenner noted.

“But I try not to overplan,” she admitted, “because you know I’m a planner.”

A tendency to plan ahead does have some anecdotal links to anxiety issues.

And Kendall famously has some real anxiety issues.

Looking beautiful as always, Kendall Jenner addresses the confessional camera on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Though Kendall explained that she is a homebody, she added that she loves “to feel normal” when she isn’t working as a model or reality show.

“I love to go to the horse show dressed just like everybody else,” she shared.

“And have my helmet on and my sunglasses and my uniform,” Kendall continued.

“And I can compete under a completely different name.”

Repping her tequila brand on The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner does what her family does best: sitting on neutral toned furniture and discussing where things stand. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Why is Kendall so relatable?

We do not normally say this about immensely wealthy 29-year-old world-famous supermodels, but Kendall Jenner is shockingly relatable. Especially when compared with her family.

Not the horse part. But when you look at Kim Kardashian’s unending ambition and Kris’ momagerial qualities and Kylie having kids, Kendall is like a breath of fresh air.

She’s anxious, she’s childfree, and she just wants to be comfy and cozy at home. She’s so real for that.

As for the home design dream … we would be so curious to see what that would look like.

Better than Kim’s monochromatic void homes, we hope.