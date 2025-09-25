Jimmy Kimmel Bashes Donald Trump as “Bully” We All Should Hate

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Jimmy Kimmel has news for anyone who thinks he’s gonna tone down his criticism of President Donald Trump in the wake of the talk show host’s brief suspension last week:

It ain’t gonna happen!

On Wednesday night — about 24 hours after he returned to the air with a moving monologue in the wake of having been pulled off the air for remarks he made about Charlie Kirk’s assassination — Kimmel once again laid into the Commander-in-Chief.

“A lot of people watched our show last night. I got so many texts from so many people. It made me realize how many of my friends are never watching the show at any other time,” Kimmel joked early on Wednesday, referring to the 6.3 million people who tuned in to his return episode.

Alluding to Trump, the late-night host quipped:

“I did hear from one very special friend moments after we taped our show last night: the mad red hatter.”

He went on to read Trump’s Truth Social posts about his comeback, including “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back,” to which Kimmel replied:

“You can’t believe they gave me my job back?’ I can’t believe we gave you your job back. We’re even!”

Kimmel then continued reading Trump’s social posts about his program, one of which said he “puts the network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive democrat garbage.”

“Who puts the network in jeopardy? You hear that? There’s the threat again! This time, straight from FCC-biscuit’s mouth,” Kimmel emphasized.

“He says, ‘I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 million dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers!’”

Kimmel continued:

“Only Donald Trump would try to prove he wasn’t threatening ABC by threatening ABC. And you almost have to feel sorry for the people who work for him who try to clean up the messes.”

A day earlier, Kimmel received a standing ovation when he walked out on stage.

Six days prior, Disney has yanked the comedian off the air due to comments he made about the reaction of many Republicans to Kirk’s September 10 murder.

This ignited a firestorm over an apparent violation of the First Amendment because the government almost definitely pressured the company to make this decision.

“I never imagined I’d be in a situation like this — I barely paid attention in school,” Kimmel said on air, getting choked up at the time and adding:

“But one thing I did learn from Lenny Bruce and George Carlin and Howard Stern is a government threat to silence a comedian the president doesn’t like is anti-American.”

On September 24, Kimmel then explained that he talks about Trump “more than anything because he’s a bully.”

“I don’t like bullies. I played the clarinet high school, okay? I just don’t like it. Donald Trump is an old-fashioned ’80s movie-style bully, taking your lunch and money,” Kimmel explained.

“Rooting for this bully, I don’t care what side you’re on, it’s like rooting for Biff from ‘Back to the Future,’” Kimmel said, citing Robert Zemeckis’s beloved movie trilogy.

“Literally, Donald Trump was the model for Biff in ‘Back to the Future,’ and this is who people are cheering for. I don’t know about you, I’m with Marty McFly.”

The return of Jimmy Kimmel Live to ABC on Tuesday night marked a cultural milestone. It reached 17.7 million views on YouTube in 22 hours, making it his most-watched monologue ever on the platform.

President Trump is very angry that Kimmel has returned, but advocates of free speech are pleased.

Ranted Trump this week:

The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there. Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE.

He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this.

Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative,” added Trump. “A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.