Jenny McCarthy Vows ‘Over My Dead Body’ She’ll Return to ‘The …

Jenny McCarthy doesn’t want to revisit a specific former job.

She’s a former Playboy model. She’s one of the world’s most infamous opponents of vaccination.

And, over a decade ago, she was a panelist on The View.

Would she return as a co-host if they invited her? Not a chance.

Notorious anti-vaccine influencer and former Playboy model Jenny McCarthy speaks on a white nationalist podcast in January 2026.

In case you blissfully forgot, she was once a co-host on ‘The View’

In 2013 and 2014, for some awful reason, The View producers — clearly in the market for a new primary antagonist — elevated a woman whom many have characterized as a horseman of the apocalypse.

That woman was Jenny McCarthy. She’d be Pestilence specifically, by the way.

Her role on the daytime talk show didn’t last.

Her firing was part of a set of sweeping changes that caught some good people (gosh we love Sherri Shepherd).

Now, McCarthy is vowing that she’d never return.

Jenny McCarthy attends the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party on January 07, 2020.

This week, McCarthy sat down as a guest on The Katie Miller podcast.

Yes, that Katie Miller. Wife of far-right white nationalist member of the Trump regime, Stephen Miller.

The Katie Miller who was recently rumored to be having some sort of thing going on with Elon Musk. (She sure can pick ’em, huh?)

“The reason why they wanted to bring me on is because they, quote, said it was too polarizing,” McCarthy claimed about her time on The View a dozen years ago. “They thought it was too polarizing back then, you guys!”

McCarthy shared that her initial role on the show was to offer “light, fluffy, and fun” commentary on nonsense topics like reality TV.

After a while, producers asked her to express her unsavory political beliefs

That light, fluffy drive “only lasted a whole week,” McCarthy claimed.

“And back then, I didn’t consider myself to be a political person,” she admitted.

(Just for the record, in 2013, she was already infamous for the alarming and non-scientific anti-vaccine nonsense that came spewing out of her mouth)

“Which is why I thought I was perfect for the job,” McCarthy claimed.

“After a week, when they said they wanted to get political, I was like, ‘Oh my God, what am I going to do?’” she alleged.

Jenny McCarthy arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019.

According to McCarthy, producers suggested that she might “act Republican” in order to face off with her fellow co-hosts. That shouldn’t really be a challenge, given, you know, everything about her.

At the time, she didn’t believe herself to be political. She admits that she is “much more political” now.

McCarthy gushed that “our latest administration has helped so much.”

Members of the Trump regime have canceled cancer research, altered language on limiting alcohol consumption, and are pushing Americans to consume more red meat.

And, of course, they’re ending a slew of vaccine recommendations that have helped millions of Americans live healthy lives for generations.

Mehmet Oz looks on as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during the daily briefing on January 7, 2026.

McCarthy isn’t the only person who embodies the ‘Pestilence’ horseman, by the way

“But, back then? Ooh, I would not, I would never even,” McCarthy said.

“They’ve asked me to come back for, like, reunion shows,” she claimed.

McCarthy added: “I was like, over my dead body would I ever step foot in that place.”

Well, that sounds like a plan! (Avoiding places that you don’t like, we mean)

The View does need a primary antagonist in order to thrive. Meghan McCain, Elizabeth Hasselbeck, and Candace Cameron Bure are all examples.

But while obviously none of those women are good people, they arguably managed to play their roles without endangering children or their families with anti-science bunk. Could McCarthy do the same?