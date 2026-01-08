Hilary Duff Teases NSFW New Song Amidst Ashley Tisdale Drama

Reading Time: 3 minutes

She’s leaving the clapback to her husband.

Despite the recent focus upon an allegedly “toxic” mom group, Hilary Duff has other — spicier — things on her mind.

She teased a decidedly NSFW song on Instagram.

Not only is the unreleased track a bop, but it’s about the early parts of falling in lust — including oral sex in risky places.

Hilary Duff attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Inject this song directly into our veins, please

On Wednesday, January 7, Hilary took to Instagram amidst increased attention stemming from Ashley Tisdale’s recent complaints.

“I want the part where you say goddamn,” she lipsyncs while standing in a field that almost resembles a classic Windows backdrop.

“I want the part where you say goddamn,” Hilary’s lyrics express.

She then paints a very vivid photo: “Back of a dive bar giving you head / Then sneak home late, wake up your roommates.”

And the spicy description of the thrill stemming from the early days of a relationship do not end there.

As the song continues, Hilary’s lyrics paint a broader picture of the erotic thrill of a new lover.

“I’m touching myself by the front door,” she lipsyncs.

Then, the lyrics take a turn: “But you don’t even look my way no more.”

This is clearly getting to the core of the song — how the relationship that these lyrics describe has evolved, growing closer before ultimately growing more distant.

Obviously, this song is not intended to be autobiographical about her current life. But it describes a dynamic familiar to many, including a nostalgia for the early days of having a new lover.

Hilary Duff attends the â€œHow I Met Your Father” fan experience celebrating the showâ€™s first season finale with cast on March 10, 2022. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Teasing a song when there’s added scrutiny is SUCH a smart move

It is impossible to responsibly discuss Hilary’s new music (we are really looking forward to it, however) without talking about the elephant in the room.

In a recent essay, Ashley Tisdale described a group of moms of a similar age that had allegedly excluded her.

She described “mean girl” behavior, likened it to her early experiences in high school, and accused the group of being “toxic” and insincere for excluding her.

Famous members of a certain group of moms included the likes of Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor.

And, significantly for the timing of this music teaser, Ashley’s fellow Disney alum, Hilary.

Get a husband that defends you like Matthew Koma does Hilary Duff 💪🏽🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/BPWHBXRGKz — Jenn (@Jenniferrayy2) January 7, 2026

Earlier this week, Hilary’s husband, Matthew Koma, clapped back with a mock-up of Ashley’s The Cut piece.

“A mom group tell all through a father’s eyes,” he quipped.

He wrote: “When You’re the Most Self-Obsessed Tone Deaf Person on Earth, Other Moms Tend to Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.”

Hilary herself has not spoken directly (or even indirectly) about Ashley’s piece in any public venue.

And, to be clear, Ashley herself has not actually named any of the alleged “toxic” moms. She is not following Hilary or Mandy these days — but she continues to follow Meghan.

Hilary Duff stops by Apple Music Studios in LA for a live holiday Apple Music radio takeover on December 04, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Apple Music)

Do we know what the Ashley Tisdale mom group drama is really about?

We do not know with certainty what may have driven a group of moms to begin excluding Ashley Tisdale.

However, internet speculation on Reddit and beyond has zeroed in on a belief that it began about a year ago, during the devastating Los Angeles fires of January 2025.

Apparently, while Mandy Moore lost her home, Ashley was speaking about how blessed she was to still have her house — and continued to share updates about her vacation home project.

We don’t know if that’s really how things turned sour. But, if so, it’s easy to understand a small social group excluding someone who seemed insensitive after a crisis. It’s possible that Mandy was not the only one impacted.

But, again, that is only speculation. The only thing that we know with certainly right now is that we desperately want Hilary’s raunchy new music.