Erin Napier Reveals One ‘Home Town’ Project She ‘Begged’ For: …

For nine seasons, Erin and Ben Napier have been making dreams come true for the residents of Laurel, Mississippi.

But amid the dozens of projects the couple has documented on their HGTV series Home Town, it seems that there’s one renovation that stands out as Erin’s clear favorite.

In a recent interview, the mother of two revealed that she once had to “beg” her bosses to let her carry out the reno of her dreams.

Ben Napier and Erin Napier speak onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Erin opens up about a very meaningful project

The property in question was the maternity ward at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.

Speaking with Fox News, Erin revealed that the facility is “sacred ground” for her family.

Not only was Erin born there, it’s also where she welcomed her daughters, Mae and Helen.

On top of that, Erin’s father, Phil Rasberry, worked there for 44 years as a physical therapist.

“I was born there. My babies were born there. All my friends’ babies were born there. Nieces and nephews were born there,” Erin explained.

Erin and Ben Napier on their hit HGTV series ‘Home Town.’ (HGTV/YouTube)

“So we have a million special and important, huge moments in this maternity ward, especially when a new person joins your family in your world. And it always happened in this one room.

“This was sacred ground for me. Imagine how scared you are having your first baby ever. And this is the place where it happens,” continued Erin.

“And I felt so loved, so comforted. These nurses, these doctors are so incredible that I wanted to honor them in what we did.”

Erin revealed that the hospital’s CEO told her he wanted the facility to feel like “a five-star hotel experience.”

“So I was just hugely honored and also had to, like, beg HGTV to let us do it because it’s not a house, it’s not a garden, but it was so important,” she told Fox News.

Ben Napier and Erin Napier attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Erin added that the ward has extra significance for her, as it’s the site of one of her last memories with her beloved grandmother.

“She held my baby niece in that room,” Erin said.

“I mean, it’s as important as a grandmother’s house. And so making it as awesome as possible was important.”

The maternity ward renovation was featured on the January 4 Season 9 premiere of Home Town, which is currently available on streaming.

New episodes of the show air on HGTV, Sunday nights at 8.