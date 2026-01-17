Hailee Steinfeld: Josh Allen’s Wife Is a Secret Denver Broncos Fan, Broncos Fans …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Buffalo Bills will face off against the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday.

And Broncos fans believe the Bills’ star quarterback, Josh Allen, might be facing some disloyalty within his own home.

Yes, online trolls have been spreading a rumor that Josh’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, is a closet Broncos fan.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The rumor stems from a photo of Hailee that was taken in 2016 at Super Bowl 50 (it’s a very 2016 photo).

In the pic, she’s seen wearing a Broncos Starter jacket and executing the “dab” celebration that was popular at the time (it’s a very 2016 photo).

“HELL YEAH BRONCOS!!!!” Steinfeld captioned the photo.

These days, Steinfeld and Allen are expecting their first child together.

In 2016, however, they had never even met. And Josh was not yet playing in the NFL, meaning Los Angeles native Hailee likely felt no special allegiance toward the Buffalo Bills.

Still, Broncos fans were quick to try and create a controversy:

“HAILEE DELETE THIS NOW!!!” one X user wrote (per People).

“She rooting for her Broncos in her heart, but she repping Bills for her Hubby,” another added.

“Ayeeee yooooo this is a crazy find!!!” a third added, while a fourth wrote, “Well, this is awkward for Josh Allen.”

CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson tweeted that she asked Allen about the situation, and he was quick to laugh it off.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“He told me he had no idea it was floating around,” Wolfson posted on X (formerly Twitter), according to People.

“Laughed and said she was probably paid to be there. And that he definitely wasn’t going to bring it up at home,” Wolfson added.

Clearly, neither Josh nor Hailee is bothered by this situation. In fact, they’re probably not bothered by an awful lot, as they’re sorta living the dream.

From her long-anticipated MCU role to blowing critics away in Sinners, Hailee’s career is going stronger than ever. And Josh is in the midst of yet another epic playoff run with the Bills.

Needless to say, fans were overjoyed when these talents united to form a generational power couple.

Sources say Steinfeld is in attendance at most Bill’s games (she had to miss last week’s Wild Card matchup in order to present at the Golden Globes), but she prefers to remain off-camera and keep the focus on the field.

Broncos fans might be hoping to distract Allen by trolling him about his wife ahead of Saturday’s big game.

But they might just be giving him more motivation to go full Superman-mode all over their defense!