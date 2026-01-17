Melissa Gorga Divorced? Her Marriage to Joe Gorga, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Has one of Bravo’s longest running marriages come to an end?

Melissa and Joe Gorga have been married for over two decades.

Are they really getting a divorce, as reports are saying?

To be honest, it sounds like what Teresa Guidice has always wanted.

Things really heated up for Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga on the Season 13 Reunion. Those are not happy faces. (Image Credit: Bravo)

The Gorgas have been married since the end of summer 2004

In 2002, Melissa and Joe met by happenstance when they were guests of the same Cancun hotel at the same time.

Their relationship didn’t begin at once. It was only later, when they met up in a bar on the Jersey shore, that they began to date.

They hit things off, however.

In 2004, just two years after their first meeting, Melissa and Joe married on August 20.

This, of course, made Teresa Giudice Melissa’s sister-in-law. (Tre had married Joe Giudice in 1999)

With delight, Melissa Gorga speaks to the confessional camera about a castmate’s revelation. (Image Credit: Bravo)

It’s not that everything has been smooth sailing since then.

But Melissa and Joe did go on to welcome three children together.

In 2005, Melissa gave birth to their daughter, Antonia.

They would go on to welcome Gino in 2007 and then Joey in 2010.

And, of course, both Gorgas would appear on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Following a confrontation at a party, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga were still standing strong. (Image Credit: Bravo) (Image Credit: Bravo)

Did Joe cheat on her? Did she cheat on HIM?

Teresa Giudice brought up claims that Melissa had cheated on Joe during The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 5.

Melissa denied it. Nothing came of it.

(Teresa does not always come up with masterful schemes … she does make a lot of noise, however, which can be almost as bad)

Fast-forwarding to Season 11, and Teresa was still spinning rumors about Melissa cheating.

This time, her silly and unproven claim was that a restaurant owner was exchanging flirty texts with Melissa.

A very expressive Joe Gorga admits to the camera that he did not want to embarrass his sister, but will address the pizza conflict since she is talking about it. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Did the cheating allegations leave a mark on the Gorgas’ marriage?

Yes and no.

Melissa has spoken openly about difficulties that arose in their marriage, even admitting to some struggles.

It wasn’t about alleged cheating. Rather, she added, it was about people changing over time.

Melissa was 24 when she and Joe got together. Over two decades later, they’ve both grown as people. That means adjusting — if you’re going to stay together.

Melissa Gorga agreed to let the siblings speak as husband Joe Gorga condemned his sister’s cruel words on the Season 13 Reunion special. (Image Credit: Bravo)

What about those ‘divorce’ reports?

In January 2026, some headlines claimed that Melissa and Joe were splitting.

These “reports” alleged that she had caught him cheating.

However, THG looked into these stories and found no factual basis or even substantial rumor or report to back them up.

They’re not clickbait, they’re just … fake. People can write anything, post it to Facebook, and get overly credulous reactions.

So, if you’re a fan of the Gorgas, this is great news! As far as we know, they are still together.