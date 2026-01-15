Leslie Davis Engaged! ‘Unsellable Houses’ Star Shares Happy News!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Congratulations!

Unsellable Houses host Leslie Davis has big news.

She is now engaged.

This news blindsided some of the HGTV star’s fans, but most are cheering for her.

On ‘Unsellable Houses,’ host Leslie Davis walks people through home pricing. (Image Credit: HGTV)

On Wednesday, January 14, Unsellable Houses host Leslie Davis took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news.

“SURPRISE!” her caption began alongside a series of photos.

“Don popped the question during a snowy Leavenworth snowmobile ride,” she shared.

Leslie shared that the ride was “joined by all three of my boys, which made it even more perfect.”

Her sons are Kyler, Cash, and Cole.

The photos show many cozy couple photos, including romantic dates — not all of which went down in the Washington snow.

Alongside the photos, which seemed to span their entire relationship, Leslie continued her caption.

“Turns out Rock the Block gave me a win in more than one way,” she gushed.

“Somewhere between sunup-to-sundown chaos and lots of laughs, I found my person,” Leslie remarked.

“Don, you are my safe place, my teammate, and my favorite adventure buddy,” she raved.

On January 14, 2026, Leslie Davis revealed her engagement news. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Leslie affirmed: “What started as a friendship during one of the wildest experiences of my life turned into true love.”

“We were in it together then… and now we’re in it together forever,” she then declared.

“Still smiling,” she noted. “Still shocked.”

Leslie concluded that she feels “Still so excited for this next chapter.”

Good for her!

After looking on houses in the neighborhood, Leslie Davis lays out a plan on ‘Unsellable Houses.’ (Image Credit: HGTV)

If you’re wondering what she meant about meeting him, Leslie and her twin sister, Lyndsay Lamb, teamed up for Rock The Block Season 5.

You may recall that they won the home renovation challenge, even though they were facing off against other HGTV stars.

Don did not appear on screen.

However, reports suggest that he worked behind the scenes.

(That is not uncommon. Emma Stone met her husband on Saturday Night Live, but he worked behind the scenes as she recorded one of the show’s best skits, ever)

Uh-oh! Leslie Davis gets some bad news on ‘Unsellable Houses’ on how extensive one big change will have to be. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Some fan commenters expressed confusion.

These folks had not followed her personal life closely, and had assumed that she was still married.

Her twin sister (and co-star, by the way) offered her warm congratulations.

So did most commenters.