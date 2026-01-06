Doug LaMalfa Cause of Death: GOP Congressman Was 65

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The political world was stunned today by the news that Rep. Doug LaMalfa has passed away.

The longtime GOP congressman from California was 65 years old.

News of LaMalfa’s death comes courtesy of an announcement from his chief of staff, Mark Spannagel.

US Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) speaks during a press conference at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles on February 20, 2025. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

“Early this morning Congressman Doug LaMalfa returned home to the Lord. He leaves a lasting legacy of servant leadership kindness to the North State,” LaMalfa’s chief of staff, Mark Spannagel, said in a statement.

“Congressman LaMalfa cared deeply for the people he served and worked tirelessly to hold the government to its word to fix our failing forests, build water storage, and leave people to be free to choose what is best for themselves.”

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, a close friend of the congressman, confirmed LaMalfa’s death in a statement Tuesday.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa is seen with Therapy dog Maverick as he attends Canines on Capitol Hill on June 04, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for American Humane)

“Jacquie and I are devastated about the sudden loss of our friend, Congressman Doug LaMalfa,” Emmer wrote on X, adding:

“Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America,” Emmer wrote in a post on X. “Our prayers are with Doug’s wife, Jill, and their children.”

LaMalfa’s death could wind up carrying political consequences for his Republican colleagues.

As CNBC reports, the House stood at 219 Republicans and 213 Democrats after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned on Monday.

Democrats are favored to pick up multiple seats from special elections in the coming months.

U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) speaks during a hearing at the Heritage Foundation June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

California Governor Gavin Newsom has 14 days to announce a special election to replace LaMalfa, and the outcome of that contest could potentially be enough to tip the scales in Congress.

Sources say LaMalfa suffered an aortic aneurysm and died during emergency surgery after being rushed to a hospital in Northern California.

He is survived by his wife, Jill, and their four children.

Our thoughts go out to Doug LaMalfa’s loved ones during this difficult time.