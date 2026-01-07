Chris Redd Says He Sold Drugs to ‘SNL’ Castmates, Opens Up About Dating Kenan …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been three years since Chris Redd left Saturday Night Live.

But clearly, the comic’s time on the show is still weighing heavily on his mind.

Redd took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a lengthy confessional video about some of the challenges he faced during his five seasons on SNL.

Chris Redd of ‘Scare Me’ attends the IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival â€“ Day 3 on January 26, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Chris Redd dealt with ‘pill problem’ during ‘SNL’ years

At one point in the video, Redd admitted to substance abuse issues and revealed that he sold drugs to multiple SNL castmates.

“Nothing too crazy, but crazy for my black a-s,” Redd said.

“I was even selling some to the people, to some of my castmates. I’m not gonna snitch on y’all motherf–kers man,” he continued, adding:

“Bottom line is, while I was at the show, I had some pill issues, I got some pill problems — nothing too crazy, but crazy for my Black a-s, you know?”

Redd opens up about relationship with Kenan Thompson’s ex

Without naming names, Redd went on to state that he received little support from his castmates, and on more than one occasion, he heard them “talking sh-t” about his behavior.

“They wouldn’t help me,” Redd claimed.

“I would have panic attacks, wouldn’t be concerned about me or nothing. Just would talk shit. It’s crazy how somebody would watch you destroy yourself.”

However, Redd says he did receive support from co-star Kenan Thompson’s then-wife, Christina Evangeline.

Christina Evangeline and Chris Redd attend Patricia Field Hosts Senior Dog Rescue Runway Show at Flying Solo in Soho on April 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Thompson filed for divorce from Evangeline in June of 2022, after more than a decade of marriage. She began formally dating Redd in September of that year.

“She helped me with my therapy journey, and she told me things about her life that made me look at a lot of people involved differently,” Redd explained. “And in that time, we fell in love.”

According to Page Six, Evangeline and Thompson had been living “separate lives” since 2019, and there was “no overlap” between relationships.

Still, for obvious reasons, the situation did irreparable damage to Chris’ friendship with Kenan.

Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd attends the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys Day 2 at Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“I really love everything me and Kenan did, bro. I really appreciated every piece of work we put together,” Redd said this week, adding:

“I think that we were a great team, and I hate doing something to somebody that I know would hurt them. I don’t feel player for this s–t at all. But I did choose love.”

Redd when on to suggest that his abrupt departure from SNL was a consequence of the relationship.

“But I was in love, and I was spiraling out,” he added. “By the time everybody found out — the world found out — I was out of there, SNL, you know?”

These days, Redd is still working in comedy, with a new special, “Caveat,” set to debut on January 28.

Not surprisingly, Kenan has yet to publicly comment on his former friend’s confessions.