Bad Bunny Fires Back at Racist Haters of Super Bowl Halftime Act

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bad Bunny brought the funny as host of this weekend’s season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

He also brought a message to all the racists and haters out there.

As you likely know at this point, the rapper was chosen several days ago to serve as the halftime performer at February’s Super Bowl… joining such stalwarts as Rihanna, Prince, U2, Beyonce and countless others in this role.

The guy is one of the most popular artists in history. It makes sense, right?

Bad Bunny performs live during “No Me Quiero Ir De AquÃ­; Una MÃ¡s” Residencia at Coliseo de Puerto Rico JosÃ© Miguel Agrelot on September 20, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images)

Nope. Not to a certain group of people out there who are offended by the fact that Bad Bunny sings nearly all of his songs in Spanish.

The 31-year-old — who, for the record, is a Puerto Rican native and therefore an American citizen — said on the SNL stage that he was “excited” to be named the headlining act for the big game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

He then made a sharp joke at these critics’ expense.

The artist broke out his native tongue for a 30-second message that went as follows… in Spanish:

“Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The music producer then teased the non-Spanish speakers, telling them they needed to study the language to enjoy the upcoming performance.

“If you didn’t understand what I just said. You have four months to learn,” he quipped.

During the monologue, the show cut to an edited video montage of Fox News personalities and guests saying that “Bad Bunny is my favorite musician and he should be the next president.”

In reality, of course?

The Donald Trump administration has threatened to place ICE officers in and around the Super Bowl to arrest, presumably, illegal immigrants who attend the big game.

Seems totally fair and sane and legal and like the exact sort of reaction one would want from a President in response to a Super Bowl halftime act, no?

Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Bad Bunny recently completed a 31-show residency in Puerto Rico.

He’s been hesitant to perform in the United States due to the ongoing ICE raids and crackdowns on pretty much anyone in this country with Brown skin.

“There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally,” Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski said on The Benny Show last week.

“Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility, and deport you. Know that is a very real situation under this administration, which is contrary to how it used to be.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also said NFL officials wouldn’t be able to sleep because of their decision in choosing Bad Bunny.

“They suck, and we’ll win, and God will bless us, and we’ll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day,” Noem said, adding:

“The Department of Homeland Security is responsible for keeping it safe. So I have the responsibility for making sure everybody goes to the Super Bowl, has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave, and that’s what America is about.”