Dolly Parton Explains ‘Health Challenges’ Are Ongoing, Force Her to Skip …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Dolly Parton is still dealing with unspecified health issues.

Her latest health update comes in the form of a video from the singer herself.

In the past week, she has been unable to attend two awards shows in person — even though both granted her singular honors.

Is the American cultural icon okay? What did she have to say?

National treasure Dolly Parton speaks onstage at the opening of Country Music Hall of FameÂ® and Museum’s new exhibit ‘Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker’ at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton could not attend two recent awards ceremonies

As much as she would have liked to, Dolly Parton had to skip a recent ceremony that honored her.

On Monday, November 17, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions inducted her into the organization’s Hall of Fame.

Her very own theme park, Dollywood, is in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Obviously, people wondered when Dolly was unable to attend.

But, later in the week, she took to social media to explain — and, most importantly, to reassure concerned fans.

On the official Dollywood Instagram page, the caption acknowledged a recent hall of fame honor. (Image Credit: Instagram)

On Wednesday, November 19, Dolly appeared on the official Dollywood Instagram page in a video explaining that she skipped the ceremony on the advice of her doctors.

“I sure wish I could be with you in person today,” the living legend lamented.

“But you probably heard that I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall,” Dolly acknowledged.

“And,” she continued, “my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while.”

Dolly expressed: “I’m truly sorry I can’t be there, but I sure wanted to take the chance to say thank you for this incredible honor.”

Did you know that Dolly has an honorary Oscar?

Just one day earlier, on November 16, Dolly Parton also had to miss attending the 16th annual Academy Governors Awards.

She received — however remotely — an honorary Oscar.

Both of these absences were, as Dolly shared in her post, the result of “health challenges” that she has been facing.

The 79 year old national treasure has been a fixture in American culture for generations.

She is more than entitled to taking time for her health. But what is the matter?

Dolly Parton accepts an Academy Honorary Award via video during the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Back in October, Dolly’s absence from the limelight and an alarming prayer post from her sister had the world in a panic.

2025 is already hellish enough. We were all desperately afraid of potentially losing a profound and universally beloved talent.

Fortunately, Dolly clarified that she was not dying.

Despite her undisclosed ailments, she has continued to work.

It is good that she is taking doctors’ advice and taking it easy despite the many hats that she wears (both literally and figuratively) as a professional.

Dolly Parton performs during “Dolly: An Original Musical” fireside chat and press conference at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

She appreciates that fans love her enough to care

To be clear, Dolly Parton does not resent that people worry about her.

Sometimes, public figures — very understandably — feel frustrated when they wake up one day to see thousands of commenters speculating that they are at death’s door.

Though some see this sort of attention as an insult, Dolly has a different take.

Perhaps because of her age, the realities of her health, or the recent passing of her lifelong husband, she clearly sees these concerns as an expression of love.

Dolly has affirmed that she appreciates the thoughts and prayers of fans.