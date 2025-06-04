Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson: It’s OVER! (For Good This Time!)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It looks like another round of conscious uncoupling for Chris Martin!

Insiders say the Coldplay singer’s relationship with Dakota Johnson has come to an end.

Now, if you’ve been following this romance over the years, then you know that these two reportedly break up every time one of them forgets to empty the dishwasher.

But sources tell People magazine that Chris and Dakota appear to have gone their separate ways for good this time.

Dakota Johnson attends the Bulgari event at The Refinery at Domino on September 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Bulgari)

“It feels final this time,” says one insider.

A rocky relationship comes to an end

Johnson and Martin dated on and off for about seven years.

They were plagued by breakup rumors every few months, but because of how jealously these two guard their privacy, we don’t know how many of those reports were accurate.

The most recent round of split speculation began in August of 2024.

At the time, a rep for Dakota shut down the rumors and insisted that she and Martin were “happily together.”

“Sure, they’ve had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can,” a second source clarified.

Chris Martin speaks onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which were broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021, at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Entangled lives could complicate breakup

There were also rumors of Martin and Johnson getting engaged, though neither party ever addressed those reports.

But even though they never got married, Chris and Dakota’s split has the potential to become complicated.

In addition to the fact that they were reportedly living together, Johnson repeatedly stated that she’d become quite close with Martin’s kids from his relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” she once told Bustle, adding.

Johnson also explained to the outlet that she got an intense thrill out of watching Martin perform, saying:

Dakota Johnson attends Sundance Institute’s Inaugural Opening Night: A Taste Of Sundance Presented By IMDbPro at The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse on January 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“I don’t know. I love watching him. I could watch him every day. I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know… I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing.”

But hey, Chris is the guy who popularized the idea of “conscious uncoupling” (basically just a fancy term for an amicable split) during his breakup from Gwyneth.

So even though she and Chris are no longer together, we’re sure Dakota can still score backstage passes to a Coldplay show anytime she wants.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.