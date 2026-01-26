Quinton Aaron: ‘The Blind Side’ Star ‘Fighting for His Life’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for the controversial 2009 film, The Blind Side.

Her co-star was Quinton Aaron, who portrayed real-life football player Michael Oher.

Now, Aaron is in a dire situation.

He’s spent days in the hospital after suffering a fall at home. There’s a medical mystery afoot.

Quinton Aaron attends Karibu Africa Hamptons SoirÃ©e on August 19, 2022. (Photo Credit: Sean Zanni/Getty Images for ACCF)

The collapse at home is only part of the problem

Aaron’s manager has told TMZ that the 41-year-old actor and singer collapsed at home.

He was apparently walking up the stairs at his Atlanta residence when his legs abruptly gave out.

The result was a fall. However, there is clearly more to this medical event.

Aaron has now been in the hospital for three days. Doctors are running tests, attempting to determine (and treat) the cause of his fall.

Meanwhile, his manager thanks supporters for their “outpouring of love, prayers, and well wishes.”

A GoFundMe for actor Quinton Aaron’s medical care uses this recent photo, showing his weight loss. (Image Credit: GoFundMe)

According to a GoFundMe set up on the actor’s behalf, he has been placed “on life support due to a severe blood infection.”

According to the fundraising page, Aaron is currently “fighting for his life.”

Veterans Aid Network is the organizer behind the page.

The page describes: “This has been sudden, frightening, and overwhelming for his loved ones.”

According to the GoFundMe, there are a lot of financial unknowns for Aaron and his family’s immediate future.

This appeal from the Quinton Aaron GoFundMe describes his condition and asks for donations. (Image Credit: GoFundMe)

‘Let’s surround him with that same love’

“As he fights for his life, his family is facing an immense emotional and financial burden,” the page notes.

The GoFundMe lists: “medical expenses, living costs, and the uncertainty of how long this road to recovery may be.”

As the page points out: “Quinton has spent his life inspiring others, reminding us that compassion and humanity still matter in this world.”

The page argues: “Now, as he fights one of the hardest battles of his life, let’s surround him with that same love.”

This GoFundMe is seeking $10,000. As of early afternoon on Monday, January 26, it has reached just shy of half of its goal.

Aaron’s manager did not offer quite as many details to TMZ as the GoFundMe is laying out.

According to his statement, the actor is in stable condition.

He is also reportedly communicating with loved ones and receiving appropriate care at this time.

(That is vague, but it isn’t a manager’s job to read off a patient’s chart for the media)

His health has had ups and downs over the years

Just a few months ago, Aaron detailed his weight loss journey after reaching a 200 pound milestone.

In March of 2025, he was rushed to the hospital. He had a fever and was coughing up blood at the time.

In 2019, he suffered from a severe upper respiratory infection.

It is so important to remember that appearing on television, in a film (even an Oscar-winning film) does not guarantee financial security for life.

We wish Aaron a full and speedy recovery — and with as few medical debts as possible.