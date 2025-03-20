Rick Harrison Shares Grief, Hard Lessons 1 Year After Son’s Death

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Pawn Stars‘ Rick Harrison continues to grapple with an unthinkable loss.

In January of 2024, Adam Harrison passed away from a drug overdose. He was only 39 years old.

His father is opening up about how losing Adam has altered the course of his life.

Rick continues to grieve.

‘Pawn Stars’ personality Rick Harrison opens up on a myriad of life topics in early 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Rick Harrison continues to mourn his son, Adam

During his appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars is speaking about how his mourning continues.

“I think about him every day,” he said of his late son. “In his twenties, he had drug problems.”

Harrison reflected: “I mean, God, I put him in rehab so many times and every time he’d be doing great, and then he would just fall back.”

“I mean, you’ve heard the same story from a million people, and it got really, really bad,” Rick Harrison acknowledged.

“And apparently it wasn’t heroin he got,” he shared. “He ended up getting some Fentanyl. It killed him.”

Adam Harrison passed away on January 19, 2024. And his father’s life has never been the same.

Now, Rick Harrison second-guesses every choice

“The thing is, when you lose a kid, you second guess f–king everything,” Rick Harrison shared.

“It’s like, ‘Could I have done this? Could I have done this?'” he explained.

“And it’s like it goes through your brain constantly,” Harrison described. “There’s not a day I don’t [think] about him.”

Speaking on ‘In Depth With Graham Bensinger,’ Rick Harrison speaks on emotional highs and lows in his life. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“I mean, I think I did everything right,” the Pawn Stars personality assessed. “You just sit in your head, ‘What if I did this? What if I did this?’ You know what I mean?”

He posed: “What if I just grabbed him, f–king locked him in the back of my truck, drove him to Oregon and put him over to where he couldn’t get [drugs]?”

(Just for the record, kidnapping and false imprisonment are both very serious crimes, not solutions to substance abuse. Attempts like the one that he describes can even make some addictions worse)

‘There’s no instruction book’

“I mean, you have a hundred things go through your mind,” Rick Harrison continued. “There is nothing worse than losing a kid.”

He cited one example, a time when Adam “broke in” to his house.

At the time, Harrison hoped that a two-month stent in jail would “clean him out.” But jail is not rehab, and even rehab does not always work.

“It’s hard,” Harrison expressed. “There’s no instruction book with kids. They’re all different models.”

Our thoughts go out to Rick and his family as they continue to grieve.