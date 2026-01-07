Married at First Sight Shocker: Which Experts Are Out?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Married at First will look very different on Season 20.

According to Variety Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Pia Holec have ALL exited the series… as a new panel of experts will be brought on board the Peacock reality series.

The new has taken most fans by surprise.

(Peacock)

“We’re thrilled to be embarking on a brand new chapter of the ‘MAFS’ journey with our partners at Peacock. We’re excited for the future and honored to have worked alongside Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pia,” said Kinetic founder and CEO Chris Coelen said in a statement.

“Dr. Pepper has been with us from the beginning and Pastor Cal joined us shortly thereafter; their unwavering wisdom, insight, and passion has been a guiding light for us throughout the seasons.”

Married at First Sight moved from Lifetime to Peacock last season, where multiple outlets have confirmed that it will remain for the upcoming 20th season.

Schwartz, a sociologist, has been part of the series since its 2014 debut… while marriage counselor Roberson joined in 2016 for Season 4.

Holec, meanwhile, is an intimacy and relationship specialist who joined the program in 2022 for Season 15.

(Lifetime)

In response to their departures, each of the aforementioned experts have penned a farewell message, published by Variety and shared below…

Dr. Pepper Schwartz: Being part of ‘Married at First Sight‘ has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my professional life. I am deeply grateful to Kinetic Content and the entire production team for their vision, trust, and dedication to creating a series that thoughtfully explores modern relationships and marriage. We spent 19 seasons and almost 13 years working hand-in-hand to bring this franchise to life.

To my fellow experts and the remarkable crew behind the scenes; thank you for your collaboration, care, and commitment to helping these stories be told with depth and integrity. This work has always been a true team effort.

To our singles and couples: thank you for your openness, bravery, and willingness to take an extraordinary leap of faith. Allowing yourselves to be seen in such a vulnerable way is no small thing, and it has been a privilege to walk alongside you during such a pivotal moment in your lives.

As I step away, I do so with immense pride in what this franchise has accomplished and deep confidence in its future. I leave this post with gratitude and optimism, knowing that the foundation we’ve built will continue to evolve and inspire.

I’m excited to move on to new projects, carrying with me the lessons, relationships, and memories from this incredible experience.

Calvin Roberson: Serving as the spiritual advisor and relationship coach on ‘Married at First Sight’ has been one of the great honors of my life. I am deeply grateful to Kinetic Content and the entire production team for their trust, collaboration, and unwavering commitment to telling love stories with care and intention.

To the experts, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who poured their hearts into this franchise, thank you for creating a space where vulnerability, growth, and faith in love could truly exist.

Most importantly, I want to thank every single person brave enough to sign up for ‘MAFS.‘ You allowed me into some of the most sacred moments of your lives, and I never took that lightly. Your courage, honesty, and willingness to believe in the process reminded me time and again why this work matters. Thank you for trusting us with your love stories.

As I step away, I do so with a full heart; grateful for the journey, proud of what we built together, and hopeful for what lies ahead for this franchise. I am passing the torch with love and faith, believing the work will continue to touch lives in powerful ways.

This is not goodbye; it’s a new, exciting chapter. I’m elated about the doors God is already opening, and forever thankful for the seasons we shared.

Dr. Pia Holec: I genuinely loved my time on ‘Married at First Sight‘, and working alongside franchise OGs turned friends, like Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal. I’m proud of the time we’ve spent with each person who so bravely took this step in finding love. A warm thanks to Kinetic Content, all of the amazingly talented producers, and every single member of the production staff for their dedication and important work in telling meaningful stories while also creating some TV magic.

I’m prioritizing time with my family while focusing on my clinical work and educational projects centered on mental health, interpersonal relationships, and intimacy.