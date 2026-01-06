Bethenny Frankel Contracts Bacterial Infection, Complains About Fancy St. Barths Vacation

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In a word?

OUCH!

Bethenny Frankel shared a raw and close-up look at the rash she contracted on her face during a New Year’s getaway with her 15-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy late last week.

She also seemed to complained about her rather luxurious vacation at the time.

Bethenny Frankel attends Amazon Home For The Holidays at GH on the Park on November 6, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon)

“POV: You left St. Barths 3 days early and brought home a bacterial infection,” Bethenny wrote on TikTok on January 5, quipping in the caption, “Allergic to St. Barths.”

To be clear, the infection does look painful. You can see for yourself below.

But The Real Housewives of New York City alum also wrote on Instagram that St. Barths was “the Hunger Games of holiday socialization” due to the influx of celebrities ushering in 2026 on the Caribbean island.

We get it. But note to Bethenny: Maybe don’t complain that too many rich people are in your luxurious locale, okay? Read the room.

“I still found moments that really mattered,” Frankel noted in a January 4 post. “I spent special time with friends and my love, Bryn, and rang in the new year in a way that felt genuinely meaningful, surrounded by good people.”

Frankel added:

“This trip reminded me of something I’ve always known but sometimes forget: it’s not about what you’re doing, it’s about who you’re with. And real happiness doesn’t come from the setting, the plans, or the noise, it comes from within.”

Amen to that.

Bethenny Frankel walks the runway during the Le DÃ©filÃ©. LibertÃ©, EgalitÃ©, SororitÃ© “You’re Worth It” L’OrÃ©al Paris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel de Ville on September 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

In general, the Skinnygirl founder was surrounded by familiar faces as she rang in the new year.

In her social photos, she partied with Glen Powell, Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Alix Earle during the vacation… taking exception at one point to any controversy that has erupted over Earle cozying up to Tom Brady during a New Year’s Eve party in St. Barths.

“Why aren’t they allowed to do what they want to do? They’re two consenting adults,” Bethenny argued in a Januar 5 TikTok. “Life is short. Do what you want to do, live how you want to live.”

She emphasized, “And everyone can f–k off.”