Tom Brady & Alix Earle: Dating Just Weeks After Her Split From Braxton Berrios?

Throughout his NFL career, Tom Brady made friends with quite a few wide receivers.

Now, in retirement, it looks like the future Hall of Famer may have made an enemy of one.

Just weeks after Alix Earle’s split from Braxton Berrios, it appears that the influencer has been getting cozy with Tom.

Tom Brady attends Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Tom and Alix did some canoodling in St. Barths

In video obtained by People, Tom and Alix “can be seen chatting and dancing together.”

They reportedly whispered in one another’s ears and generally enjoyed each other’s company for a large portion of the evening.

Reports of this possible new couple come just three weeks after Alix confirmed that she had ended her relationship with Braxton, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans.

Alix Earle attends the 40/40 Club Pop-Up during Fanatics Fest at Jacob Javitz Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“It’s just been really hard to process in general, and I think why I’ve been scared to say something is because I feel like it just makes it more real,” Earle said in an emotional TikTok video.

“Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since basically June and we haven’t gotten to see each other that often.”

At just 25, Earle is one of the most popular influencers on social media.

Her “Get Ready With Me” videos catapulted her to mainstream fame, and she competed on the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars.

Tom Brady attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest’s “The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady” at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Tom, of course, is arguably the greatest football player to take the field.

Years after completing his historic career under center, the 48-year-old remains a fixture in the world of the NFL, as both a broadcaster for Fox Sports and a partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

His ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, just got remarried last month.

Needless to say, there’s quite an age difference between these two, but Tom appears to be Alix’s type (a handsome football star).

It’s unclear if they left the party in St. Barths together, but this possible romance is already the talk of social media.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.