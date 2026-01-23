Austin Sosa Files For Divorce From Jaime King After Just 6 Months of Marriage: Did …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It looks like another messy divorce for actress and model Jaime King.

Yes, less than two years after King finalized her split from Kyle Newman, her second husband, Austin Sosa, has filed for divorce.

The move comes just six months after Jaime and Austin tied the knot.

Actress Jaime King attends the premiere of The Orchard’s ‘DIOR & I’ at LACMA on April 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

In fact, the marriage is so new that until this week, no one knew that Jaime had remarried!

She and Austin announced their engagement back in July. Now, it seems that the couple secretly got hitched that same month.

Austin filed for divorce on Thursday, and while the reason for his decision remains unknown, many believe that the news has to do with Jaime’s recent behavior.

TMZ was the first to break the news of the divorce, and the outlet also notes that Jaime has been spotted around Los Angeles “getting cozy” with hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

Jaime King attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Again, we don’t know why Sosa chose to pull the plug, but it’s interesting that the move came amid rumors about King and Chatwal.

In a statement to Page Six, King revealed that she was “blindsided” by the filing.

“I was completely blindsided by the divorce filing, which came out of nowhere,” King said, adding:

“I was with Austin the night before it became public, and while like many marriages we had normal challenges, I genuinely believed we were working on our relationship.”

She went on to claim that there was nothing untoward about her relationship with Chatwal, saying:

“Any recent interactions being referenced publicly were strictly professional business meetings and have no connection to this private matter.”

News of Jaime’s engagement to Austin, an investment banker, was confirmed by her publicist after King was spotted sporting a massive diamond ring over the summer.

Jaime King attends Giorgio Armani And FIAT Event In Beverly Hills at Giorgio Armani on November 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for FIAT)

“Jaime is embracing a joyful new chapter with her engagement to Austin Sosa,” said the rep, adding:

“She’s especially happy to share this moment with her children, who have a loving bond with Austin and his family.”

King lost custody of her sons following her first divorce.

In court documents, Newman alleged, among other things, that she had drank and used drugs while pregnant.

In the engagement announcement, Jaime’s rep noted that her sons are once again involved in her life.

“Her sons remain her top priority, and she kindly asks for privacy as they move forward together with love and gratitude,” the publicist said, adding:

“She is very close with his family and was staying with his parents after she moved out of her Los Angeles apartment earlier this year,”

Neither King nor her team have publicly commented on this week’s divorce filing. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.