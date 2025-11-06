Marshawn Kneeland Suicide Report Prompts New Concerns About CTE Among NFL Players

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has passed away at the age of 24.

The Cowboys confirmed the tragic news on Thursday morning, but the initial statement from the team did not include any information about the cause of death.

Now, multiple outlets are reporting that Kneeland died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Marshawn Kneeland #DL41 of the Western Michigan Broncos speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Police responded to a welfare concern at Marshawn Kneeland’s residence on Wednesday night but were unable to contact anyone inside the home.

According to 911 audio obtained by TMZ, Kneeland’s girlfriend told police that “he is armed and has a history of mental illness” and that she was worried he would “end it all.”

At one point in the call, a 911 operator says that members of Kneeland’s family received “a group text saying goodbye”

She added that Kneeland’s loved ones were “concerned about his welfare.”

Elijah Higgins #84 of the Arizona Cardinals rushes ahead of Marshawn Kneeland #94 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on November 03, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Police in Frisco, Texas say that Kneeland was involved in a pursuit around 10:39 PM on Wednesday night.

He evaded troopers after an attempt to pull him over for a traffic violation and proceeded to crash his car and flee on foot.

Kneeland’s body was reportedly found inside a portable toilet at around 1:30 am.

The list of NFL players who have committed suicide is a tragically long one, and numerous medical experts have expressed concern for the ways in which the brutality of the game might be impacting these players’ mental health.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) has been found in the brains of hundreds of retired players, and it’s widely believed to be the primary cause of suicidal ideation and other destructive behaviors in former NFL stars.

We do not know if CTE was a factor in Kneeland’s death, but it’s certainly a matter that his loved ones and the league will likely wish to explore.

Kneeland was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. In Monday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, he scored his first touchdown by recovering a blocked punt in the end zone.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” reads today’s statement from the team.

“Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family,” the statement continued.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.