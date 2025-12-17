Blake Mitchell Cause of Death: Adult Performer Lane V Rogers Was 31

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lane V. Rogers, known professionally as Blake Mitchell, has tragically died.

The 31-year-old adult performer had a massive audience.

His friends and loved ones are reacting with disbelief and heartbreak to these reports.

Fans are taking to social media to pay their respects.

OnlyFans star Blake Mitchell, whose real name was Lane V Rogers, smiles for friend and colleague Liam Riley at a baseball game. (Image Credit: YouTube/Liam Riley)

Friends and fans are mourning Lane V Rogers (Blake Mitchell)

Born in 1994, Lane V Rogers — known in the adult entertainment world as Blake Mitchell — grew up in Versailles, Kentucky.

In his 20s, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his career.

In the years since, he has accrued thousands of fans and OnlyFans subscribers

His athletic body and physical attributes helped him to stand out in the industry.

So, too, did his charisma and winning smile.

Rogers was openly and proudly bisexual — something that helped him stand out in an old-fashioned industry that often still expects male performers to either be gay or “gay for pay.”

(That is, thanks in no small part to performers like Rogers, slowly changing, with more out-and-proud bi male porn stars)

Many fans admired Rogers for his forthright social media posts. He would honestly and earnestly explain aspects of the industry.

(Sometimes, fans are confused about why their favorite performers never “collab.” Rogers was one of those who walked people through the process for those outside of the industry)

Not for nothing, but Rogers was also incredibly handsome, and often wore glasses — even if he didn’t have another stitch of clothing on his body. There was, and is, a real market for nearsighted kings.

Alongside many other friends and colleagues, adult media superstar Silas Books paid tribute to the late Blake Mitchell (Lane V Rodgers) on social media. (Image Credit: Twitter)

What was Blake Mitchell’s cause of death?

There are competing reports about the tragic death of Blake Mitchell.

His friends and fans both hope to have clearer answers in the near future.

(We first learned of Lane Rogers’ passing through social media posts by adult performers Noahwaybabes and Silas Brooks, both of whom reacted with shock and sorrow)

However, from the limited information available, it soon became apparent that he had passed away due to a motorcycle crash in or around the Los Angeles area.

Even with the investigation underway, we do have a little more information as of early Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday afternoon, TMZ reported the specifics: that Lane Rogers had been driving his motorcycle in the vicinity of Oxnard, California just before 4 PM on Monday, December 15.

He and a box truck collided.

The report details that emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

TMZ adds that the truck driver remained at the scene and spoke to investigators.

As of yet, there is no evidence of other causes behind the accident. The Ventura County Medical Examiner says that Rogers’ cause of death was blunt force trauma.

People are still finding out about this senseless tragedy

Obviously, fans will always have the hundreds of hours of Blake Mitchell’s first-rate performances by which to remember him. That is always a factor in a sex worker’s tragic passing.

But his friends knew Lane V Rogers as a whole person, seeing him beyond his OnlyFans stardom.

He was a tireless LGBTQ+ advocate. His posts make it clear that he was an animal lover.

And, judging from social media tributes, he was an amazing friend.

Our hearts go out to all of his loved ones at this time.