John Travolta Has a Child By Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough, Shocking Lawsuit …

It might sound like the headline from a 1980s edition of The National Enquirer, but there’s real reason to believe that John Travolta and Elvis Presley are linked by familial bonds.

Yes, a surprising new lawsuit claims that Elvis’ granddaughter, Riley Keough, is the biological mother of Travolta’s youngest son.

In documents obtained by TMZ, two plaintiffs allege that Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, “approached” the Presleys for an egg donation around 2010.

Kelly Preston and John Travolta attend the photocall for “Rendezvous With John Travolta – Gotti” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The plaintiffs, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, are former business partners of Priscilla Presley’s, who are currently engaged in a legal battle with Presley’s son, Navarone Garcia, over an alleged breach of contract.

They claim in their lawsuit that Travolta and Preston had a long-standing interest in having a child with Presley genetics.

Kruse and Fialko allege that John and Kelly “previously used Lisa Marie [Presley]’s eggs to get pregnant,” though it is not clear it that pregnancy was carried to term.

The complaint also says Lockwood claimed that the couple “no longer wanted to use Lisa Marie’s eggs because they did not want ‘eggs with heroin’ on them.”

Riley Keough attends the Gotham Sundance Dinner Hosted by Riley Keough And Jeffrey Sharp at Grub Steak on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute)

Lisa Marie’s struggles with substance abuse were well-documented, and her drug use is believed to have played a role in her 2023 death.

After shifting their focus away from Lisa Marie, Travolta and Preston allegedly “orchestrated a deal” in which Lisa Marie’s then-20-year-old daughter, Riley Keough, “gave her eggs to Travolta, so that Kelly could give birth to their son, Ben Travolta,” born in 2010.

The suit claims that Keough received “an old Jaguar” and between $10,000 and $20,000 as compensation.

Kruse and Fialko claim that the goal of their lawsuit is not to embarrass the Presley family, but merely to bring the truth to light.

“This amended complaint is about revealing the truth, correcting the record, and providing evidence of the work that was done in good faith to bring peace, resolution, and stability to the Presley family, despite being exposed to constant volatility,” their lawyer, Jordan Matthews, said in a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly.

John Travolta speaks onstage at the Opening Night Gala and 30th Anniversary Screening of “Pulp Fiction” during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 18, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)

“Ms. Kruse and Mr. Fialko remain confident that the truth will prevail and trust that the courts will not favor one person over another simply because of one party’s celebrity status,” Matthews added.

“Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family,” Presley family attorney Marty Sinder said in a statement to Us Weekly.

“In a completely improper effort to exert undue pressure on Presley to retract her legitimate, truthful claims, Kruse and her co-conspirators have also sued Presley’s son, cousin, and assistant.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.