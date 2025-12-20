Noah Cyrus Pregnant? The Rumor & The Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Noah Cyrus pregnant?

Yes, Miley’s little sister is all grown up.

A talented singer in her own right, Noah has seen major highs and lows in her relationships.

There has been social media chatter about an alleged pregnancy. Is it true?

Noah Cyrus attends The Drop: Noah Cyrus at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on July 30, 2025. (Photo Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

What’s up with Noah Cyrus these days?

Born in January of 2000, Noah Cyrus is the youngest child (out of six!) of Billy Ray and Tish.

More notably, she is the youngest sibling of superstar Miley Cyrus.

Noah is no slouch herself in the music department.

After releasing her debut single in 2016, she has released multiple EPs in 2019 and 2020, and a debut album in 2021.

Critics have praised her vocal range. And fans flock to her — including some who aren’t really into the music of her siblings or her one-hit-wonder of a dad.

Noah Cyrus visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2025 – Day 1 at Ole Red on June 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify)

Over the years, Noah has also been an outspoken advocate for mental health.

She has been open about her own mental health struggles.

Specifically, Noah has had issues with both depression and anxiety.

Discussing these very common afflictions has helped to reduce stigma. She’s using her platform for good.

Fans in particular have expressed how Noah’s advocacy and her music have helped them through difficult chapters of their lives.

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018. (Photo Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)

If she is pregnant, who would be the father?

Like her most famous sibling, Noah Cyrus has had major ups and downs in her relationships over the years.

Not every entanglement has been officially confirmed.

(And Noah also had to run the gauntlet of having her dating life under scrutiny as a teenager — not an enviable situation)

Perhaps her most memorable relationship was the dramatic rise and fall of her Lil Xan romance.

As for the most famous man to ever appear by her side? That would be Machine Gun Kelly.

Machine Gun Kelly and Noah Cyrus attend the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy Reception at NeueHouse Hollywood on January 26, 2020. (Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Sony)

Some of these breakups have been messier than others.

One particularly jaw-dropping piece of personal drama stems from unconfirmed but widespread reports that Noah was dating actor Dominic Purcell before mom Tish “stole” him.

Yes, Tish and Dominic married in 2023.

Noah has been very public about some relationship drama (such as with Lil Xan) in the past.

So either these reports are overblown, or she has learned to keep personal drama more private than she did as a teen. She has not had any highly publicized entanglements lately.

Noah Cyrus performs with Shaboozey at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2025. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Is Noah Cyrus pregnant?

Despite ample fan chatter linking Noah Cyrus to pregnancy, there is no evidence at this time that she is pregnant.

In fact, much of the discussion on social media seems to simply be her fans discussing listening to her music while pregnant, or recalling which songs they enjoyed during pregnancy.

Nevertheless, speculation about Noah possibly being pregnant has persisted for years.

This could be body-shaming of some kind, but is more likely just fans feeling excited for her. Excitement can lead to wishful thinking, and that can spawn rumors.

One day, if Noah has kids, we’re sure that she’ll endeavor to be a better parent than her own were.