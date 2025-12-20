Joaquim Valente MARRIES Gisele Bundchen! Who is This Guy?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s official:

Joaquim Valente may be the luckiest man on the face of the Earth.

We learned (via Page Six) late this week that Valente exchanged vows in Sunrise, Florida on December 3 with Gisele Bündchen … arguably the best looking woman in the world.

According to TMZ, the couple was married at their home in a small ceremony.

Gisele Bundchen poses during the opening day of the “Watches and Wonders Geneva” luxury watch fair, in Geneva, on April 9, 2024. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Bündchen and Valente began dating in June 2023 following the former’s divorce from football legend Tom Brady.

The newlyweds previously welcomed a baby boy together in early 2025, with a source telling People Magazine at the time:

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

In March 2024, Bündchen opened up about her romance with Valente … who she was pals with before their connection turned romantic and who at least some believe she cheated on Brady with, although Gisele has said this is a “lie.”

“This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first,” the model said in an interview with the New York Times. “It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent.”

Gisele Bundchen attends the Franca Fund Gala 2025 at the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, Qatar on November 23, 2025. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP via Getty Images)

Okay. But who is Joaquim Valente?!?

He is a jiu-jitsu trainer with a criminology degree who has worked with Bündchen and her family for years.

He has an estimated net worth between $1 million and $5 million.

His Instagram account is private.

Gisele shared a rare picture of Valente for his birthday in November 2025. You can see it below and it included this caption: “Happy birthday @joaquimvalente! I love you!”

“Joaquim is a great guy,” a People Magazine insider said months ago. “He is down to earth, kind and inspiring. Gisele was hesitant about dating after the divorce. It’s been very natural for her to date Joaquim.”

This person added:

“They come from similar backgrounds. They both left Brazil very young. They have both created amazing lives for themselves in the U.S. They both love Miami, but also enjoy traveling. They both enjoy healthy living. Gisele’s in a great space. She is happy and very much enjoying life. Joaquim is perfect for her.”

As noted above, Bü​​ndchen gave birth to her and Valente’s son in February. The couple have yet to reveal their little one’s name.

She also has a son Benjamin Rein, 15, and daughter Vivian Lake, 12, with Brady.

“Now that my little one is sleeping through the night, I’m back in control of my routine,” Gisele said in a May interview for Vogue France.

“As any new mom knows, it’s incredible how much sleep — or lack of it — can change everything! But once again, I feel truly grateful: being able to be home with my kids and enjoy every moment with them is priceless.”