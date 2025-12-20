Lamarr Wilson Cause of Death: Tech Influencer Passes Away at 48

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of social media.

Lamarr Wilson — the tech influencer who built a community of more than 3 million followers across social media platforms — has passed away.

He was just 48 years old.

Tech influencer Lamarr Wilson’s cause of death has been revealed. (YouTube)

Medical examiner’s report indicates that Wilson committed suicide

News of Wilson’s death comes courtesy of a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office public records.

The same report indicates that Wilson died by suicide.

Wilson was a People’s Voice Webby Award winner, who was regarded throughout the industry as one of the most likable and accessible voices in the world of tech.

He hosted and produced two series for Mashable, “YouTube Weekly” and “Socially Awkward,” and he was a contributor to the “Daily Tech News Show.”

Wilson was found dead in his Los Angeles apartment on November 21.

The news was particularly shocking to fans, given the lighthearted, optimistic tone of Wilson’s recent posts.

“Today is my 48th birthday & I’m down 48 pounds! It shouldn’t take a health scare like I had this year to get your #%&$ together, but hey, it worked,” he wrote on Instagram in October (per People).

“I’m losing it all naturally, now that I figured out the discipline,” Wilson continued, adding:

“I feel good, I’m genuinely at peace, and a key is keeping people out of my life who are determined to disrupt it with their inner chaos. We’re not here on this Earth long enough to tolerate that. Don’t let that happen to you!”

Our thoughts go out to Lamarr Wilson’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, please call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org 24/7.