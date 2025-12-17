Gil Gerard Cause of Death: ‘Buck Rogers,’ ‘The Nice Guys’ Star …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report out of Hollywood today,

Gil Gerard — the actor who’s best known for originating the role of Buck Rogers — has passed away.

He was 82 years old.

Actor Gil Gerard is seen around Comic-Con 2010 on July 23, 2010 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Gil Gerard’s widow shares news of his death

News of Gerard’s passing comes courtesy of a Facebook post from his widow.

“This is Janet Gerard, Gil’s wife. Just to clarify – I was by his side when my husband passed away this morning in hospice care. Below is the message he left,” she wrote.

“If you are reading this, then Janet has posted it as I asked her to. My life has been an amazing journey.

“The opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying,” Gil Gerard shared with fans.

“My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years,” he continued, adding:

“It’s been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has. Don’t waste your time on anything that doesn’t thrill you or bring you love. See you out somewhere in the cosmos.”

According to a separate post from Janet, Gil died from “a rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer.

She added that he passed away just days after they knew “something was wrong.”

Though best known for his title role in the hit 1980s sci-fi series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, Gerard racked up dozens of film and television roles over the course of his career.

In his later years, Gerard demonstrated his range in TV shows like Drop Dead Diva and the comedy cult classic The Nice Guys.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.