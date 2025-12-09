Nick Fuentes Says He’s a Virgin, and Women Should NOT Have the Right to Vote

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In case you’re blissfully unaware of his existence, Nick Fuentes is a smug far-right troll who basically antagonizes people for a living.

The best thing we can say about him is that he does seem rather passionate about his work, taking obvious satisfaction in trolling even people who mostly agree with his views, like the late Charlie Kirk.

You might think you’ve seen the likes of Nick Fuentes before, as rage-baiting pundit provocateurs have been around for generations.

Conservative student and supporter of US President Donald Trump, Nick Fuentes, answers question during an interview with Agence France-Presse in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 9, 2017. (Photo by WILLIAM EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

But this guy is the sort of figure that could only rise to prominence in the era of Trump.

After all, can you imagine Rush Limbaugh or Bill O’Reilly publicly admitting that they’ve never had sex?

Yes, during a new interview with Piers Morgan, Fuentes spewed his usual misogynistic nonsense before admitting that he’s a full-blown virgin.

“Are you actually attracted to women?” Morgan asks in the clip below.

“I am attracted to women,” Fuentes confirmed.

“You’re not gay?” Morgan followed up.

“No, but I will say that women are very difficult to be around, so there’s that,” replied Fuentes.

Morgan then asked if Fuentes believes that women should have the right to vote, and he proudly replied in the negative.

Now, Fuentes is a Holocaust denier and a proud white nationalist, who’s previously made remarks like “a lot of women want to get raped.”

So it’s not surprising that no one wants to have sex with him.

It is, however, somewhat surprising that he’s willing to admit as much on live television.

Nick Fuentes says he’s a proud 27-year-old virgin. (YouTube)

Of course, Fuentes’ audience is comprised largely of angry incels, so whether it’s the truth or not, claiming to be a 27-year-old virgin might be a sound strategy in terms of strengthening his bond with his audience.

Yes, the people influencing America’s young men are claiming to be neo-Nazi superhumans while also admitting that they’ve never known the touch of a woman.

And it’s possible that they’re lying about clinging to their V-cards, as a clout-accumulating tactic!

We know that pretty much every human being in history has believed that they were living in the weirdest possible times, but folks, you can’t overstate how bizarre this year has been.