Andy Dick Suffers Apparent Overdose; Comic Found Slumped Over on LA Street

Troubled comic Andy Dick has a long and well-documented history of substance abuse issues.

And the 59-year-old is lucky to be alive today following a near-death experience that seems to be related to his drug use.

Passersby found Dick slumped over on a Los Angeles street in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Someone administered Narcan, which brought Dick back to consciousness.

According to TMZ, Dick then fled the scene without receiving any further medical attention.

The outlet says they spoke on the phone with Dick, who confirmed that he is alive and well, but who also refused to provide any further details regarding the incident.

Sadly, this is just the latest in a long string of troubling incidents involving the once-beloved comic.

Dick was first arrested back in 1999 for possession of cocaine, cannabis, and drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence.

The charges were dismissed after he completed an 18-month rehab program. But Dick’s legal troubles were just beginning.

He was arrested in 2004 for indecent exposure and in 2008 on suspicion of drug possession and sexual battery.

Dick was arrested for a fourth time in 2010, this time for allegedly groping multiple people at a bar in West Virginia. The charges were later dismissed

Dick was finally forced to serve jail time in November 2022, when he received a 90-day sentence on a charge of misdemeanor sexual battery after allegedly groping an Uber driver.

After his release, Dick was forced to register as a sex offender and attend 52 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

The former star of popular TV shows like Newsradio and films like Old School, Dick was once one of the most highly regarded comedic talents in Hollywood.

Dick is not facing any sort of legal trouble as a result of this week’s incident. We hope that he will soon be able to find whatever sort of help he needs.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.