The Hunting Wives Season 2: Who is Joining the Cast?

Chalk it up to humor, to politics, to suspense or, let’s be honest, to a bunch of girl-on-girl action. But here’s the bottom line:

The Hunting Wives is a massive hit for Netflix.

Based on May Cobb‘s novel of the same name, the hit soapy drama chronicles a woman named Sophie (Brittany Snow) as she finds herself wrapped up in socialite Margo’s (Malin Åkerman) somewhat slimy and shady (and interesting!) world.

Sophie befriends Margo’s circle of housewives, but their dangerous secrets lead to a stunning murder with Sophie as the prime suspect.

(Netflix)

In addition to Åkerman and Snow, The Hunting Wives Season 1 featured Katie Lowes, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, Chrissy Metz, Jaime Ray Newman and George Ferrier.

Looking ahead, what can fans expect from Season 2?

For starters, John Stamos, Cam Gigandet and Dale Dickey will all be joining the cast.

Lowes, of course, will not be coming back because (SPOILER ALERT!) her character was killed off last season.

Chrissy Metz, who appeared as Starr, doesn’t have a character to embody either on Season 2, either; but Evan Jonigkeit will be returning as Sophie’s estranged husband, Graham.

(Netflix)

Snow, for her part, has teased what she is hoping would get explored for Sophie — especially after she killed someone before season 1 was over.

“I think that that’s something that she probably hasn’t even wrestled with within herself, as far as why she’s comfortable keeping herself in that box and also keeping secrets from herself. That’s a dark night of the soul situation that we would only be seeing in season 2,” the actress teased to Collider in July 2025.

“I don’t know how she’s going to get there. Therapy? Maybe a really good therapist and a lot of time…

“The thing that I love about the character of Sophie, and I feel like what I loved about reading all eight scripts, was that Sophie ends up, at the end of episode 8, exactly where she was probably in the flashback before we even see her. She’s had this full circle transformation of finding herself again, and yet here we are. Her true self is a mess.”

(Netflix)

We also know that Season 2 kicks off with Sophie and Margo “on the outs.”

“But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together,” the official synopsis reads. “As they play their dangerous games the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

Michael Aaron Milligan, meanwhile, portrayed Margo’s brother, Kyle, on Season 1. And was run over to wrap up the finale. Right?!?

“I’m so grateful to have worked on this project. Everyone was so amazing, lovely and wonderful to work with on a daily basis and whatever. So [I would love] to get a call [about season 2] — or maybe some spooky adventures with the ghost of Kyle,” Milligan joked to Us Weekly in August 2025.

“I’m sure they can get very, very creative. I am very much looking forward to hearing from the team and seeing what they [could] have in store ideas wise for Kyle.”

Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for The Hunting Wives Season 2.