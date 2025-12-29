Jinger Duggar Finally Returns Home for Christmas, Kinda Gets Remarried

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It was quite an eventful Christmas this past week for Jinger Duggar.

The former reality star spent the holiday with her siblings for the first time in a decade, documenting the special occasion alongside Joy-Anna Duggar and Jessa Duggar on Instagram.

The sisters posted a video with several of their other loved ones, as they could be seen together in this footage around their Christmas tree in several silly poses.

Their unethical mom, Michelle Duggar, was also depicted in the video… posing in front of all her girls at one point.

“POV: Christmas with my mom + 8 sisters,” was written over the video.

“Nothing brings the fam together like making reels,” the three older sisters captioned their joint post.

On a recent episode of The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast, Jinger (who basically thinks Taylor Swift is the Devil) spoke about her Christmas plans with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, stating that she hadn’t been home for the holidays in a VERY long time.

“We have not been back to the Duggar house since we’ve been married, in nine years, for Christmas, and we’re going this year,” Jeremy said at the top of the episode, with Jinger later explaining their spent the holidays at her in-laws in the past.

Jeremy, meanwhile, made the most of this quasi reunion.

On December 28, his spouse shared a photo of the two from her family’s holiday celebrations to her Instagram Story, writing at the time:

“@jeremy_vuolo surprised me with a new and upgraded wedding band for Christmas.”

However, it wasn’t just the ring that was a present for the 32-year-old because Jeremy also recruited her brother-in-law Austin Forsyth — who is married to Joy-Anna Duggar — to “officiate [a] ceremony.”

He even had their kids — Felicity, 7, Evangeline, 5, and Finnegan, 9 months — “be a part of the wedding party to present it to me.”

What a swell guy!

To be clear, of course, Jinger sees her family members often.

“They’re always together a lot,” she said on the aforementioned podcast edition. “So it’s easy for us just to pop back. We went back three times in one year for weddings. So you’re like, ‘Oh, we weren’t there for the holidays.’ But we were there for multiple weddings.”

Elsewhere, Jinger Duggar made headlines prior to this visit due to her take on a certain Disney movie.

She said it was demonic and that she bans her children from watching it.