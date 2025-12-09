Marciano Brunette Sues Demi Engemann After Sexual Assault Allegations, Boasts About …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Marciano Brunette is suing Demi Engemann after she accused him of sexual assault.

He is also boasting on social media about “getting even.”

The Vanderpump Villa personality’s lawsuit against the The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star accuses her of lying about what he claims was a consensual relationship.

She’s not the only target of his lawsuit. But is his post about revenge striking the right tone?

Marciano Brunette is suing Demi Engemann

This week, Marciano Brunette took an apparent dig at Demi Engemann without saying her name.

He shared an Instagram Reel, playing existing Dr. Phil audio while lipsyncing to it.

“So you believe in getting even? Hell to the yeah,” the voiceover states.

Again, he did not directly refer to Demi during the post.

But, in context, it certainly sounds like he’s referring to the lawsuit that he just filed.

Marciano’s post emerged just one day after TMZ reported on his lawsuit against Demi.

The filing accuses the The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star of defamation.

He also alleges that the Hulu series itself has damaged his reputation by calling him a “sexual predator” and accusing him of sexual assault, both of which he denies.

Relatedly, Marciano is suing SLOMW producer Jeff Jenkins for damages.

He accuses the show of only showing Demi’s side of the story (because she is part of the cast), and of amplifying her allegations at the expense of his reputation.

Their accounts of events do not match up with each other

As The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives viewers are well aware, Demi Engemann spoke throughout Season 3 about her sexual assault allegations against Marciano Brunette.

In August of 2024, they were both filming Vanderpump Villa in Italy.

Marciano claims that he and Demi merely shared a kiss off-camera, which he says was consensual.

He says that Demi has intentionally mischaracterized this as sexual misconduct.

Her motive, he alleges, was to give herself a SLOWM storyline.

In terms of evidence, Marciano claims that he possesses text messages from Demi following their filming in Italy.

That said, he says that their ongoing communication should debunk her allegations of sexual assault.

“That behavior confirms a continued relationship, not a person reacting to sexual assault,” Marciano argues in the filing.

He also alleges that the allegations have harmed his career.

Marciano claims that he was going to appear on Perfect Match, only to find out that casting was going “in a different direction.”

What will the court decide?

“Everything that happened in Vanderpump Villa was so consensual, she was so for it,” Marciano Brunette claimed of Demi Engemann on the Boyfriend Material podcast.

“All of the flirtatiousness was mainly on her part and I was just feeding into it,” he alleged.

Marciano has also claimed that Demi has changed her story, and implied that Demi’s marriage is a motive in what he calls false allegations.

We do not know how this court battle will end. Only time will tell, though perhaps we will all see the evidence that comes out in court.

In the meantime … we are not Marciano’s attorney. If we were, we would probably strongly advise that he not post about “getting even” or attempt to litigate his case on podcasts.