The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 Trailer: Is MomTok Finished?

As previously reported, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is soon coming back for Season 3.

It will be the start of a new chapter for this Hulu reality series.

But will it also be the end of another?

On the new trailer for upcoming episodes, Mayci Neeley announces very simply:

“MomTok is at its lowest point right now.”

Elsewhere, Taylor Frankie Paul, who happens to be the newest star of The Bachelorette, adds that “Whitney [Leavitt] and Demi are not to be trusted.”

Doesn’t sound as if things are especially smooth between all the women, does it?

Where this group of ladies is headed seems like it will be a major theme on Season 3… as a MomTok meeting depicted in the footage also features Whitney telling her colleagues: “I’m going to start my own MomTok.”

The response? A whole lot of laughter.

In this preview, the women tell Season 2 newcomer Miranda McWhorter they’re concerned she’s still close with Demi Engermann.

“We have a leak in MomTok,” Neeley says, for example, escalating the drama.

There’s also chatter about someone taking a lie detecter test.

“Worst case scenario, someone leaves with their extensions ripped out of their head,” Taylor says to camera.

Adds Matthews, “If there’s one thing we’re good at it’s getting to the bottom of a scandal.”

When we last left these rather interesting Utah-based ladies during the season two reunion special, MomTok — comprised of Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Layla Taylor, Jen Affleck, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura and Miranda McWhorter — were celebrating Leavitt and Affleck’s acceptance into Dancing with the Stars.

The reunion special teased the stars of the show had all auditioned for season three.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season three will drop on Hulu and Disney+ on November 13.