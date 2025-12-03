Ysabel & Maddie Brown Both Discuss Kody Estrangement on ‘Sister Wives’ …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Ysabel and Maddie Brown have different complex relationships with their dad.

This week’s Sister Wives saw both adult daughters reflecting upon their bond — or lack thereof — with Kody.

Yes, the failed polygamist is estranged from most of his adult children. No matter what he says, that is his own doing.

Is there any hope of reconciliation for Kody and these daughters? The answer may surprise you.

On ‘Sister Wives,’ Ysabel Brown discussed some family priorities. (Image Credit: TLC)

How does Ysabel Brown feel about Kody?

The latest episode of Sister Wives saw both Ysabel Brown and Maddie Brown having separate discussions about where things stand with Kody.

First up was Ysabel, who went on an outing with Christine, David Woolley, and Truely.

She admitted to the camera that she doesn’t think much of bowling. Being with her loved ones, on the other hand, is a blast.

Ysabel had a lot of praise for David — as a husband to her mom but also as a stepdad. He’s easy going and lighthearted and is careful to not overstep, all of which she appreciates.

Christine, too, emphasized how important it is for her kids to see her in a healthy, loving relationship.

Using her height, Ysabel Brown snaps a family photo featuring Christine Brown, David Woolley, and Truely Brown at a bowling alley. (Image Credit: TLC)

Ysabel praised David for being “very respectful” of his role as Christine’s husband even though he is “not our dad.”

She fully acknowledged that she hasn’t spent much time around Kody in years.

David, she credited, has really made up for her infamous father’s shortcomings — without acting like he’s replacing him.

Ysabel called this “a hard thing to balance, especially if your dad isn’t very, like, prevalent in your life.”

She told the camera: “My dad and I aren’t, like, close, close, close, close, close, close, but I mean, he’s still my dad and I love him.”

How does Maddie Brown feel about Kody?

Meanwhile, in North Carolina, Janelle Brown sat down with her daughter (and Ysabel’s sister) Maddie Brown.

Sister Wives viewers are already aware that Maddie shared in 2024 that she is no longer on speaking terms with Kody.

Janelle told the camera that she suspects that Kody’s alleged desire to travel to Raleigh is more about wanting her help to patch things up with the children.

Maddie expressed a surprisingly generous attitude towards her notorious father.

Sitting in her kitchen, she told her mother that she believes that “there could be forgiveness” towards Kody one day. But only if he can consistently demonstrate that he’s worthy of forgiveness (which seems unlikely).

Sitting in her kitchen and chatting with her mom, Maddie Brown admits that she is up to conditional reconciliation with her father. (Image Credit: TLC)

“It seems so far out there for him to have a relationship with you guys again,” Janelle admitted to Maddie.

Maddie emphasized that she does feel “open to reconciliation and forgiveness and closure” with Kody

However, she emphasized that her one big condition seems beyond her dad’s grasp.

“If he ever wanted to be let back into our lives, there would need to be a pattern of consistency,” Maddie stated.

Given Kody’s track record, that just doesn’t seem likely.

Making a normal facial expression, Kody Brown reminds ‘Sister Wives’ viewers that his apparent lack of impulse control can be entertaining and unnerving at the same time. (Image Credit: TLC)

Can he ever make things right?

Truth be told, Kody Brown cannot make things right with his kids.

Sometimes, adult children are extremely generous — or motivated by culture or religion to extend undeserved forgiveness to parents.

But, at the end of the day, you don’t get a do-over on a childhood. Bad parents can never make that up to their children. They can never make it right. They blew it!

More to the point, in order to demonstrate consistency and better behavior to Ysabel and Maddie Brown (or his other children), Kody would need to first acknowledge that he is in the wrong.

Does Kody really seem capable of that? You can’t really change without acknowledging that you need to change. In this same episode, Kody suggested that his ex-wives all disliked him because they’d gone through menopause. That’s not great!