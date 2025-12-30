Stefon Diggs Charged With Felony Assault, Strangulation

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The New England Patriots secured the AFC East championship this week, but they might be headed to the playoffs without their star wide receiver.

According to Boston 25 News, Stefon Diggs has been charged with “felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.”

The charges reportedly stem from an incident that occurred on December 2, one day after the Patriots’ decisive victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Stefon Diggs attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Diggs’ attorney, Michael DiStefano, made a remote appearance in Dedham District Court today and asked that the details of the alleged incident be kept private.

He also noted that Diggs has “made a financial offer to resolve the dispute with the alleged victim in this case.”

It is unclear at this time if the NFL will take disciplinary action against Diggs.

The Patriots have issued a statement indicating that Diggs has denied any wrongdoing.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon,” the statement reads, according to Boston 25.

Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

“We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary,” the statement continues.

“Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

This is not the first time that the 32-year-old has faced legal issues in recent months.

In November, an influencer named Christopher Blake Griffith accused Diggs of sexual assault.

Stefon Diggs attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Diggs responded by denying the allegations and filing a countersuit.

The matter has yet to be resolved in court.

The same week that DIggs filed his countersuit, he and girlfriend Cardi B welcomed their first child together.

Diggs has yet to publicly comment on this latest round of allegations.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.