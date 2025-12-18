Riziki Ilenre: Fans Mourn TikToker After Apparent Suicide

Reading Time: 3 minutes

TikToker Riziki Ilenre has tragically died.

Distressing reports described her as having taken her life during a livestream.

Her TikTok is no longer active. Friends and family are mourning, with some scrambling for answers.

This photo of the late Riziki Ilenre appeared in a tribute by friend @yasamin_nicole. The photo circulated as others reacted to Ilenre’s passing. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Fans are mourning TikToker Riziki Ilenre

On Friday, December 12, TikToker Riziki Ilenre appeared to die during a live stream on TikTok.

Since that tragic date, social media users have reported en masse that they felt concerned about her well-being.

In addition to her possible death, there were possible hints at her death beforehand.

The first was extensive conversations about mental health. The second was about rampant cyberbullying that she has experienced.

The Montgomery Police Department in Alabama has confirmed to TMZ that they are investigating the circumstances of Ilenre’s tragic passing.

Ilenre was a law student at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

She was also an outspoken mental health advocate, emphasizing the latter in her TikTok presence.

Ilenre had a service dog, Chief. They had a close bond, with her once crediting him with saving her life. And, per descriptions of her final video, it sounds like she may have used his leash in taking her life.

She was also dedicated to her local ministry, publicly lauded lauded for her preaching as far back as 2017.

A whole community is now grieving her — and wondering what happened.

Authorities aren’t ready to confirm any details about her December 12 passing

Did Riziki Ilenre die by suicide?

Police are currently investigating — but were not prepared to confirm the cause or circumstances of her death. Not just yet.

Additionally, her grieving loved ones have not yet publicly commented on the specifics.

It seems likely that they are waiting for answers as they mourn.

Hopefully, the investigation will help to give people the closure that they need.

Social media brings unique perils — and can exacerbate problems that would exist without it.

Cruelty is sadly part of interacting with others. Targeted, semi-anonymous cruelty can take place on social media in ways that it simply cannot in the world of flesh.

Additionally, the ability to livestream your life has major pitfalls.

The parasocial relationships and the illusion of access can worsen suicidal ideation in some vulnerable individuals.

However, we cannot assume that we know what happened to Riziki Ilenre. For now, we can simply join her family and loved ones in mourning her.

In 2018, Riziki Ilenre shared a look at her festive spirit on social media. (Image Credit: YouTube)

This is a heartbreaking loss

We hope that answers can soon bring closure.

The holiday season is a difficult time for many — even those who hide their suffering behind a smile.

If you or someone you know is grappling with suicidal ideation, you do not have to go through this alone.

Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. The world is better with you in it.