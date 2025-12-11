Jelly Roll Recalls ‘Horrible’ Sex Life Pre-Weight Loss: ‘I …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’ve seen a photo of Jelly Roll lately, then we probably don’t need to tell you that the man has lost a lot of weight in recent months.

In fact, he’s slimmed down so much that he might need to change his stage name to a healthier treat — but Fruit Plate doesn’t have the same ring to it.

Anyway, Jelly Roll is not shy when it comes to talking about his weight loss, and the many ways in which it’s made his life better — including in the bedroom.

Artist Jelly Roll looks on from the field prior to the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll makes candid, NSFW confession to Joe Rogan

During a recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s wildly popular podcast, Jelly Roll revealed that at one point, his weight ballooned to 550 pounds.

And it seems that the resultant health issues prevented him from having sex with his wife, model Bunnie Xo.

“My sex life was horrible,” the singer told Rogan, adding:

“I couldn’t even get aroused, I was so big. Dude, I married a f–king big-t-ttied, blond, beautiful woman, you know what I mean?” he told Rogan proudly.

Jelly Roll poses in the Broadcast room during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“I married the kind of woman that makes you smile when you cry.”

Jelly Roll maintained his famous sense of humor while discussing his past struggles, joking that he was “having to play Twister to have sex.”

“Left foot here, right foot on the X,” he cracked. “Are we in there yet? Tell me if you feel something,” he said with a laugh, adding:

“I mean, it was bad.”

During his wide-ranging conversation with Rogan, Jelly Roll also discussed his past struggles with substance abuse.

US singer Jelly Roll (L) and Bunnie Xo arrive for the 59th Academy of Country Music awards (ACM) at Ford Center in The Star in Frisco, Texas, May 16, 2024. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

“I realized that in addiction, the family will kind of cater to the addict,” he said.

“It’s nature. Like if somebody in your family was a drug addict you would help with their kids, you would feel a need to help in their absence — it’s what we do as a family, it’s human nature.”

“I realized then how much my addiction was hurting this family.”

The Tennessee native has developed a reputation for candor, especially after his recent admission that he cheated on Bunnie during one of the lowest points of his addiction.

During a recent appearance on his wife’s podcast, Jelly Roll described himself as feeling like a “zombie” in his former life.

“I’m sorry it took so long,” he said, referring to his change in lifestyle. “I cannot believe I walked around like a 550-pound zombie for years. I even look back at the pictures, and I was just hollow.”

As Mr. Roll is fond of saying, what’s ahead of you is so much more important than what’s behind you — and we’re sure he and his family have many wonderful years in store.