George & Amal Clooney: Headed For Divorce Over Ghislaine Maxwell Allegations?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As we previously reported, a memoir by the late Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre contained a shocking allegation involving George Clooney.

No, the A-list star was not accused of any involvement in Epstein’s notorious sex-trafficking ring.

But Giuffre claimed that Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, bragged about a brief fling with Clooney.

George Clooney and his wife Lebanese-British barrister Amal Clooney attend the LA premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “The Boys in the boat” at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills, California, December 11, 2023. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Giuffre — who died by suicide earlier this year — wrote in her book that Maxwell claimed that “she performed a sex act on George Clooney in the bathroom at some random event.”

“One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the buildup and excitement in her voice you’d think she was the next crown princess,” Giuffre elaborated.

Clooney has yet to comment publicly on the matter, but sources close to the actor say that he denies ever even meeting Maxwell.

However, that denial might be enough for George’s wife, Amal Clooney, who is reportedly “furious” about the allegations.

US actor George Clooney and his wife Lebanese-British barrister Amal Clooney arrive for “The Albies” hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at the New York Public Library in New York, September 26, 2024. (Photo by JOHN LAMPARSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

A source tells Radar Online that George and Amal’s marriage was already under strain:

His involvement in the 2024 US presidential election and his decision to temporarily relocate to New York to star in a Broadway show reportedly left her shouldering most of the burden of raising the couple’s 8-year-old twins.

And, the insider claims, the allegations contained in Giuffre’s book could prove to be the final straw.

“Amal is livid and humiliated by these allegations, and it will most likely put an additional strain on their delicate relationship,” says the source.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend Amazon MGM Studios Los Angeles Premiere of “The Boys in the Boat” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Clooneys, of course, are a very private couple, and Amal very rarely speaks about her marriage publicly.

So it might be quite some time before we find out if there’s any truth to these rumors.

But the fact that this story won’t go away is a reminder of the widespread impact of the biggest political sex scandal of all time.

And with the release of the Epstein files still imminent, the story is unlikely to go away anytime soon.