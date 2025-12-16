Donald Trump Has ‘Alcoholic’s Personality,’ Chief of Staff Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Donald Trump doesn’t drink alcohol.

But one of the president’s top aides says that his behavior is similar to that of a hardcore boozer’s.

Yes, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles spoke with Vanity Fair recently about her first year on the job.

And one quote — in which Wiles states that Trump has “an alcoholic’s personality” — instantly went viral.

U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (R), speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on February 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Wiles compares Trump to her famous alcoholic father

“High-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink,” Wiles said by way of explaining her remark.

“And so I’m a little bit of an expert in big personalities.”

That comment seems to be a reference to Wiles’ alcoholic father, famed NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall.

Wiles went on to admit that the president has a fondness for taking revenge on his enemies.

“I mean, people could think it does look vindictive,” she said when asked about the failed prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey. “I can’t tell you why you shouldn’t think that.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with top business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on December 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Discussing the mortgage fraud accusations against New York Attorney General Letitia James, Wiles was even more frank, stating, “Well, that might be the one retribution.”

“I don’t think he wakes up thinking about retribution. But when there’s an opportunity, he will go for it,” she elaborated.

Wiles also described Vice President JD Vance as “a conspiracy theorist for a decade,” and suggested his transformation from Trump critic to staunch ally was “sort of political.”

Asked about Trump ally Elon Musk, Wiles said he is “an avowed ketamine” user and “an odd, odd duck, as I think geniuses are.”

Wiles, White House lash out against Vanity Fair ‘hit piece’

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a meeting of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Oval Office of the White House on November 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday morning, Wiles lashed out at the article, alleging that her remarks were taken out of context.

“The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history,” she wrote on X.

“Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt added that Trump “has no greater or more loyal advisor than Susie.”

“The entire Administration is grateful for her steady leadership and united fully behind her,” Leavitt wrote on X.

Trump has been making incendiary remarks all week, but he has yet to comment on the Wiles interview.

Something tells us that will soon change.