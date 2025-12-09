Courtney Bartholomew: Mom Accused of Cutting Baby From Pregnant Daughter’s Stomach …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Michigan resident Courtney Bartholomew, 40, and husband Bradly Bartholomew, 47, were arraigned this week on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, torture, assault on a pregnant person causing miscarriage/stillbirth, unlawful imprisonment, conspiracy, and removal of a dead body.

As if the list of charges weren’t horrifying enough, the victim in the Bartholomews’ alleged attack was Courtney’s daughter, 22-year-old Rebecca Park.

The Bartholomews stand accused of dragging Rebecca — who was 30 weeks pregnant at the time — to a heavily forested area where they used knives to remove the child from her belly, killing her and the baby in the process.

Courtney Bartholomew stands accused of torturing and murdering her pregnant daughter. (YouTube)

Appearing in court this week, Courtney Bartholomew made an impassioned plea to be released on bail as she awaits trial.

She explained to the court that she’s experiencing medical issues, and she has a 14-year-old son to raise.

“I just need to be able to take care of him,” Bartholomew told the judge, adding, “I’m the only one that has custody of him.”

Thankfully, Bartholomew’s request for bail was denied.

“While I understand there are some health conditions and the concern for a minor child, the fact remains that Miss Bartholomew is, I find, a flight risk and a danger to the community so I will continue to hold her without bond,” said the judge.

Park was raised by an adoptive family, and a press release states that the Bartholomews “lured” her to their home before torturing and murdering her.

She was missing for 21 days before her body was found.

“The couple then allegedly tortured Park in an attempt to remove the unborn infant, resulting in the death of both,” states the release.

“This is a case of premeditated torture and murder,” Wexford County Prosecutor Johanna Carey said in court, adding:

“These two individuals created a plan, conducted research. Mr. Bartholomew brought Rebecca to their home, forced her into another vehicle and took her into the woods where they stabbed her, forced her to lie on the ground while they cut her baby out, ultimately caused her death and the death of the baby.”

“This is frankly evil personified,” she concluded.

Both Courtney and Bradly Bartholomew are facing life sentences if convicted.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available